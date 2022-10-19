Baltimore Aircoil will showcase innovative commercial and industrial refrigeration solutions.

Jessup, MD – Baltimore Aircoil Company (BAC) will showcase innovative commercial and industrial refrigeration solutions at RETA 2022 – The Refrigerating Engineers and Technicians Association National Conference, taking place November 8-11, 2022, at the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino, Reno, NV, Booth #216. Highlighted in the booth are the Vertex™ Evaporative Condenser, TrilliumSeries™ Adiabatic Condenser, TriArmor® Corrosion Protection System, and CXVT Evaporative Condenser with optional ENDURADRIVE® Fan System.

BAC’s Strategic Accounts Manager Dave Anderson will deliver a Hot Point presentation titled “What’s Keeping YOU Up at Night? A deep dive into condenser reliability” on Tuesday, November 8th from 1:45 – 2:45 pm.

Stop by Booth #216 to learn about how the Vertex Evaporative Condenser offers maximum uptime with easy and safe accessibility. It also offers the lowest total cost of ownership with the lowest installation, maintenance, and operating costs. Installation costs are reduced by 30 percent compared to other equipment on the market, in part by the industrial-grade rigidity of the unit and alignment of the upper section to the lower section in less than 15 minutes per cell. Water volume is also reduced by the unique basin design, saving on water and chemical costs.

By combining evaporative and dry cooling, the TrilliumSeries Adiabatic Condenser can reduce peak and annual energy use by 44% versus traditional air-cooled products or reduce water use by 90% versus traditional evaporative products. CO2, ammonia, and fluid cooler models are available.

The TriArmor® Corrosion Protection System offers three layers of protection, starting with G-235 Galvanized Steel, the heaviest commercially-available galvanized steel. The second layer is a Thermosetting Hybrid Polymer baked onto the galvanized steel that creates a durable barrier. The third layer, a Polyurethane Barrier, is a factory-applied, corrosion-resistant, impermeable coating that ensures a seamless basin. These three layers of protection form a bond for the ultimate in corrosion resistance and leak protection.

The CXVT Evaporative Condenser is perfect for large applications and offers the lowest total cost of ownership, the lowest installation costs, and the best layout to maximize space. CXVT condensers are available as XE (Extreme Efficiency) models to further reduce operating costs. They offer unmatched peace of mind with the optional ENDURADRIVE® Fan System, a direct drive system without gears, belts, or transmission parts, and a 7-year warranty.

In total, BAC offers the widest selection of reliable, easy-to-install and maintain industrial refrigeration cooling equipment to provide a constant cold temperature, the lowest refrigerant charge, and the highest operational efficiency.

For more information, visit www.BaltimoreAircoil.com.

With over 80 years of industry-leading innovation and experience, BAC creates cutting-edge cooling equipment for the HVAC, Industrial, and Refrigeration marketplaces. We solve customers’ unique needs with our expertise and wide range of high-performance systems. BAC leverages the power of evaporative cooling by optimizing the balance of water and energy, but the true BAC difference lies in our absolute commitment to creating sustainable solutions and delivering value to our customers. For more information about Baltimore Aircoil Company, visit www.BaltimoreAircoil.com.