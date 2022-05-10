Baltimore Aircoil will highlight high-performance cooling technology for the steel industry.

Jessup, MD – Baltimore Aircoil Company (BAC), the global leader in modular evaporative cooling equipment, will showcase its broad range of cutting-edge, high-performance cooling technology for the steel industry at AISTech 2022 – North America’s largest annual iron and steel technology conference and exposition, May 16-18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center at Booth 1427.

Steel industry expert Kevin Deliman will be among the BAC team attending AISTech 2022. As a member of the AIST Environmental Technology Committee and AIST Project & Construction Management Technology Committee, he is an authority on the latest technology, regulations, and best practices in steel industry environmental technology.

Visit Booth 1427 at AISTech, where Baltimore Aircoil Company will be highlighting modular cooling equipment that provides the highest reliability and minimizes planned and unplanned downtime. BAC’s customizable, modular designs are also quicker to install and service compared to field-erected options.

Among the industrial grade equipment highlighted are the Series 3000 Cooling Tower Extreme Efficiency (XE) models, which reduce energy usage by up to 50%, and the ENDURADRIVE™ direct-drive Fan System, which ensures unsurpassed reliability. The Series 3000 provides the industry’s largest single cell cooling capacity for non-contact water applications. For contact water applications, the Series 5000 Industrial Grade Modular Cooling Tower provides superior performance with maximum uptime for contact water applications.

BAC’s extensive range of cooling solutions for the steel industry also includes the FXV Closed Circuit Cooling Tower system, which is designed to significantly reduce process fouling and ensure constant performance and high reliability. The HXV Hybrid Cooler combines wet and dry modes to achieve significant year-round water savings, operation, and energy efficiency.

