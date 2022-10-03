Bally Ribbon Mills offers custom-designed woven materials for critical rigging and tie down applications.

Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM), an industry leader in the design, development, and manufacture of highly specialized engineered woven fabrics, announces the availability of a wide range of lightweight two-and three-dimensional woven materials that serve as the structure or substrate for critical rigging and tie down applications that require strength, interlaminar shear, enduring resistance, or conductivity.

BRM custom-designs specialty applications with high strength to weight ratios, flame/heat resistance, flexibility, low elongation, and abrasion resistance. Available in widths from one to six inches, BRM rigging and tie-down materials are manufactured in such high performance fibers as Kevlar®, Vectran®, Technora®, Spectra®, and Dyneema®.

Recent examples include specialized materials for load securement/stabilization equipment, chafing sleeves used for lifting and sling materials for safe load transfer at cargo control facilities, as well as webbing used to safely move chip manufacturing equipment around factories. BRM rigging and tie down webbing is also used as a sling in an actuator/drum serving as the strength tendon of a robotic arm used in a loading device being designed for a lunar habitat.

For more information or to place an order for specialty rigging and tie-down materials, go to brm@ballyribbon.com <>. For more information on BRM’s industrial fabrics, go to www.ballyribbon.com.

About Bally Ribbon Mills

Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM) designs, develops, and manufactures highly specialized engineered woven webbing, tapes, specialty fabrics, woven preforms, and two dimensional and three dimensional structural fabrics. With more than 95 years of textile manufacturing experience, BRM has earned a reputation for meeting new advanced design challenges. Working in aerospace, defense, medical, safety, automotive, commercial, and industrial applications, BRM offers ingenuity, technical know-how, extensive weaving capabilities, and rigorous quality assurance systems. For more information, visit www.ballyribbon.com or call 610-845-2211.