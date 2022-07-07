Ruland offers beam couplings for robotic applications. The beam couplings are machined from a single piece of aluminum or stainless steel.

Ruland beam coupling on shaft

Marlborough, MA. Ruland offers beam couplings for robotic applications. The beam couplings are machined from a single piece of aluminum or stainless steel with several spiral cuts for higher torsional stiffness and torque capabilities than single beam couplings. The multiple-beam pattern allows Ruland couplings to accommodate higher amounts of parallel misalignment than single beam couplings, while also allowing for high angular misalignment and axial motion.

Medical and surgical robots often combine a stepper or servo motor to a lead screw or encoder requiring a zero-backlash coupling for precise motion control. These systems have limited torque requirements; however, they may need high responsiveness and flexibility making a beam coupling a suitable choice. Ruland’s four-beam style couplings (P- and MW-series) have a more compact design that is paired best with light-duty applications such as servo motor to encoder connections. The six-beam style coupling (F-series )has increased torque capacity and is well suited for light-duty power transmission applications such as connecting a motor to a lead screw.

Ruland multiple-beam couplings are manufactured with a balanced design for reduced vibration at speeds up to 6,000 rpm. Clamp-style F-series couplings are supplied with Ruland’s proprietary Nypatch anti-vibration coating. Nypatch ensures that the hardware stays in place through intense vibration and movements over time whereas untreated hardware may back out from harsh vibrations.

Ruland beam couplings are offered in clamp and set screw styles with inch, metric, and inch to metric bore combinations ranging from 3/32 inch (3 mm) to ¾ inch (20 mm). They are available in 7075 aluminum for lightweight and low inertia or 303 stainless steel for higher torque and torsional stiffness. Special designs such as anodizing, non-standard bore sizes, and special tolerances are available upon request.

All Ruland zero-backlash beam couplings are manufactured from select North American bar stock in Ruland’s factory in Marlborough, Massachusetts, under strict controls using proprietary processes. Full product information, 2D and 3D CAD files, installation videos, and more are available on ruland.com.

Summary:

Higher torque and torsional rigidity than single beam couplings

Balanced design for reduced vibration at up to 6,000 rpm

Accommodates parallel misalignment, angular misalignment, and axial motion

Zero-backlash for precise motion control

RoHS3 and REACH compliant

Carefully made in Ruland’s factory in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and available for immediate delivery

About Ruland:

Ruland Manufacturing Co., Inc. is a privately owned family company founded in 1937. Ruland has carefully and responsibly manufactured high performing shaft collars, rigid couplings, and motion control couplings for the past 40 years. Ruland’s product line was recently expanded to include a variety of machine components from select manufacturers that align with Ruland’s performance and quality standards.

