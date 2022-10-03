Ben Buchele has unveiled a new range of stainless steel, water-cooled, induction motors for use in confined spaces and cleanrooms.

Nürnberg, Germany-based Ben Buchele Elektromotorenwerke GmbH has unveiled a new range of stainless steel, water-cooled, induction motors for use in confined spaces and cleanrooms. They are available globally in 0.75 to 300 kW capacity.

The three-phase (or asynchronous) motors are suited to applications where high performance is a requirement, but noise and heat must be kept to a minimum, such as in small spaces that are common in many sectors.

The company, which manufactures standard and custom-built motors for heavy-duty applications globally, is offering the range as an alternative to air- cooled motors. The electric current in the rotor is supplied by three separate phases, producing torque by electromagnetic induction. The range meets international standard class IE3 (S1), which covers both efficiency and duty cycle.

The new range starts with the WD71 model and goes up to the WD315; WD is a reference to ‘water-cooled’ in German, while the numbers represent the motors’ frame size. The dimensions of the products vary as the motors increase in frame size in 13 total increments, also including 80, 90, 100, 112, 132, 160, 180, 200, 225, 250, and 280.

Detlef Koslowsky, head of sales at Ben Buchele, said: “With our WD model, you can achieve significant reduction of the footprint on people and the environment through noise emissions and heat dissipation. As opposed to air- cooled motors, water-cooled motors do not cause swirling of dust or dirt, making them the ideal solution for hygienically critical areas. The S1 duty cycle means that the motor runs continuously, which is important for these types of application.”

Koslowsky explained that the range will be sold to both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users, with test facilities, printing devices, textile machines, injection machines, maritime hybrid engines, and anchor / mooring winches, among target applications. Depending on the end use—and customer preference—they can be supplied coated, or painted in white, which will likely be the chosen option for those utilising them in food production environments.

The new water-cooled (or WD) range can be used in the most challenging conditions, such as those where seawater, salty air, and ambient temperatures of up to +60°C are present. Manufactured with high-quality, application-sensitive seals and sealants, Ben Buchele can achieve protection levels according to IP56, 66, or 67, depending on the motor, without compromising performance.

While the range—WD71 to WD315—is standard based on frame size and capacity, each unit is prepared accordingly to individual specifications. With the variable multi-foot attachment and adjustable casing, the shape of the motor can even be modified multiple times, including onsite. The coolant supply openings are located on the non-driving side to allow for further ease of modification. The performance range reaches currents up to 690V, for operating modes of S1-S9, regardless of whether the motor is then operated at 50 / 60Hz or using a frequency converter:

Ben Buchele is increasingly focussing on the U.S. market and will exhibit at the International WorkBoat Show, which takes place at the Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, Louisiana, on 30 November to 2 December. Notably, in the U.S., the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) efficiency standards for electric motors are still widely used; its premium classification is identical to the IEC classification of IE3.

