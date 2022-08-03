Manish comes with over 20 years expertise in manufacturing processes.

Bengaluru, India: Bert Labs, a global new age deep tech company, solving the world’s challenges by ensuring efficient use of available resources through its patented AI-IoT powered Bert Platform Solution, today announced that it has appointed, Manish Nair as Bert Evangelist and Senior Product Manager.

Manish will identify opportunities and work with Bert Platform Solution focused groups (Bert Maximus – Bert Qrious – Bert Nova- Bert Optimus) to solutionize for cement and other industry verticals to focus through providing sources of data sets, research papers, domain expertise, intricacies of manufacturing process and equipment.

Welcoming Manish Nair into the Bert family, Rohit Kochar, Founder, Executive Chairman & CEO, Bert Labs said, “Bert Labs is changing the way the manufacturing processes work. Manish’s role is to connect the team to the client requirements with his invaluable experience to translate the client pain points into a problem statement that can be solved by the Bert Platform Solution. His extensive experience in manufacturing and his understanding of data analytics will help the team go beyond the client brief and the current requirements. He will work with Bert Product Management team to customize Bert Platform Solution for different Manufacturing Sites at Client Organizations.”

“I have been fortunate to be part of a few illustrious companies in my career where I have learned and executed projects which helped me to grow and get a clear perspective on the industry. My last 2 years as an independent consultant and being an entrepreneur and advisor in analytics, quality management, operations management and training has helped me to look at the bigger picture through the client lens, to create the product which lasts for generations. I am thrilled to be part of the team and looking forward to work with Bert Labs client partners in the journey to become one of the most innovative companies.” said Manish.

Bert Labs has been at the forefront of innovation and with its Artificial Intelligence – Internet of Things powered Bert Platform Solution for energy efficiency improvement & production efficiency improvement, for factories, manufacturing plants, production facilities, R&D facilities at cement, chemical facilities and other heavy engineering industry verticals in developed & developing markets, and for supply chain planning & logistics efficiency improvement.

About Bert Labs: Bert Labs is founded in 2017 by Rohit Kochar after his illustrious corporate career building high growth, highly profitable, high valuation global companies. At Bert Labs (www.bertlabs.com), we’ve built Artificial Intelligence – Internet of Things powered Platform Solution and it aims to grow@500% year-on-year to become US$ 1Billion revenue company leading to U.S IPO in 2025-26. Bert Labs Technology Platform is bringing 50 per cent + Energy savings across all the blocks at a landmark installment when compared with previous week operation in similar weather conditions, over & above Building Management System energy efficiency improvement solution from another Global Technology Giant, helping the client meet their net zero goals.

The Bert Platform Solution is AI–IoT powered, 360 degree, fully automated, integrated Control solution, where Bert Maximus – Bert Qrious – Bert Nova – Bert Optimus work impeccably with each other to bring a) 40%+ Energy Efficiency Improvement for manufacturing plants and commercial buildings, b) 3%+ Production Efficiency in Process Lines c) Improvement in life of Process Equipment by 2 years d) Supply Chain Planning and in-bound & out-bound logistics Efficiency resulting in 5% reduction in freight.