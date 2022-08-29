The 2021 Year-End Review, Recognition, and Awards Summit by Southern Company Gas Supplier Diversity.

Chicago, Illinois – In recognition of its efforts to prevent workplace injuries and promote a culture of safety by relying on scientific methodologies, BIOKINETIX has been honored by Southern Company Gas with the 2021 Safety Supplier of the Year Award at the 2021 Year-End Review, Recognition, and Awards Summit.

In the ceremony hosted by Southern Company Gas Supplier Diversity on March 29, 2022, in Naperville, Illinois, BIOKINETIX was recognized for its dedication and tenacity to providing occupational ergonomics and safety programs for employees in various industries with a proactive approach to injury prevention. They were praised for the seamless implementation of their research-based methods in everyday practical settings of the industrial workplace by Southern Company, “BIOKINETIX has demonstrated their commitment to safety and has gone above and beyond to exemplify safety.”

The award was presented to the president of BIOKINETIX, Jon Kabance, who stated: “We appreciate being recognized as the Safety Supplier of the Year by Southern Company Gas. As a minority business enterprise, we appreciate Southern Company’s dedication to Supplier Diversity and the partnership in providing injury prevention solutions to their Industrial Athletes. These solutions could not be realized if it weren’t for the passion our Southern Company BIOKINETIX team brings to the employees they serve each and every day.”

The 2021 Year-End Review, Recognition, and Awards Summit by Southern Company Gas Supplier Diversity celebrates employees and suppliers who have shown significant commitment to supporting diversity and providing exceptional services. The Southern Company Supplier Diversity Program gives purchasing employees wider provider choices by recruiting and encouraging minority-owned, female-owned, and veteran-owned business enterprises. They have a diverse customer base and strive to reflect that diversity in suppliers that create value for their company and customers. Southern Company acknowledges their suppliers’ commitment and collaborative engagement, and they have honored these demonstrated qualities in BIOKINETIX.

About BIOKINETIX

BIOKINETIX provides on-site athletic training programming and ergonomic solutions by licensed professionals for risk-prone industries. Since 2004, they have been striving to shift the reactive mindset of occupational healthcare to a proactive one and prevent injuries before happening, thereby reducing worker compensation claims and increasing profits. With their unique approach, they create a safer work environment for employees to thrive in and build sustainable habits that lead to a lower risk of accidents in the workplace. Their mission is to protect workers’ well-being through science-backed methodologies and modern sports medicine. By systematically eliminating risk factors through engineering, ergonomics, and exercise, they aim to enhance staff productivity, increase their UpTime, and lower injury-related costs. With an average 5.62-to-1 return on investment and thousands of satisfied clients in different sectors, BIOKINETIX continues to revolutionize workplace safety.

For more information, visit https://biokinetix.com/, call 773.227.4447, or email info@biokinetix.com.