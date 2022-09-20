Bison announces PowerSTAR® high-efficiency right angle gearmotor celebrating 10 years of product excellence.

St. Charles, IL – Bison Gear & Engineering Corp., a leader in the power transmission industry, announces its proven PowerSTAR® high-efficiency right angle gearmotor is celebrating 10 years of industry-leading product excellence.

Featuring, advanced hypoid gearing technology for improved energy efficiency over traditional right angle worm gearmotors, PowerSTAR® offers maximum power density in a compact profile that does not compromise performance. Its sleek design offers easy mounting in several orientations, ground gearing for low noise, and a variety of frame sizes to fit numerous design specifications.

Ground gearing provides whisper-quiet operation and low backlash precision, while larger diameter pinions offer more surface area contact. With multiple tooth contact that handles larger loads at better efficiency, PowerSTAR® offset gears transmit higher torque output in a smaller profile along with high energy efficiency sustained throughout all standard gear ratios.

For more information about the Bison PowerSTAR® high-efficiency right angle gearmotor, visit www.bisongear.com.

About Bison Gear & Engineering Corp.

Bison Gear and Engineering began in 1960 by designing problem-solving gearboxes and gear motors for their customers. Today, the company has grown into an industry leader for fractional and low integral horsepower electric motor, gearmotor and gear reducer products by implementing innovative lean manufacturing processes, world class engineering and customer support teams driven by their Robusticity® design philosophy; allowing Bison to consistently expand its product line with new motion control and power transmission solutions. For more information on Bison or their products, please visit www.bisongear.com, or contact Bison directly at 1-800-AT-BISON (1-800-282-4766).