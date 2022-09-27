Blackline Safety trailblazes in industrial worker safety with the launch of a new connected wearable to transform single-gas detection.

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, continues to trailblaze in the industrial worker safety market with the launch of a new connected wearable to transform single- gas detection. The all-new G6 personal gas detector offers fast incident response time and a more efficient way to manage safety and compliance.

What makes G6 truly unique is its long-lasting connectivity, which outlasts the competition. This means industrial organizations can fully harness real-time vital safety data for the first time in scenarios where disposable, traditional beep-and-flash detectors are commonly used.

A fully connected and intuitive solution that leverages the latest in Internet of Things (IoT) cellular connectivity, G6 delivers expanded benefits such as longer battery life, lower cost of ownership and fewer false alarms. More importantly, it gives safety professionals access to the trusted data they need to manage their safety protocols, processes, and ongoing compliance more effectively and efficiently.

“With this new technology, we’re bringing unprecedented levels of connectivity to industrial workplaces, helping to reduce the risk of injury, boost productivity and bring proactive safety management to a new level,” said Cody Slater, CEO and Chair, Blackline Safety. “We’re responding to a direct need in the market, giving safety managers higher performing technology to access reliable, actionable data at their fingertips.”

Built-in capabilities of G6 include:

Connectivity

Proven direct-to-cloud cellular connectivity that works straight out of the

Complete safety management through the Blackline Live software portal, with the ability to view an entire fleet of devices from a single screen and deliver automatic, over-the-air firmware and configuration updates.

Improved incident response time supported by real-time notifications and GPS mapping to quickly locate workers and devices and understand what’s happening on the ground as incidents unfold.

Trustworthy gas detection and powerful analytics

Sensor options to quickly alert workers to exposure of toxic gases, including hydrogen sulfide (H2S), carbon monoxide (CO), oxygen (O2) and sulfur dioxide (SO2).

Higher precision short-term exposure limit (STEL)

More accurate data that reduces false alarms and drives powerful reporting and analytics to get ahead of safety risks.

Longest-lasting device life

Long-life rechargeable battery that lasts up to one

Ability to quickly locate devices when lost or

Device life of up to four years, double the life span of competitive

According to a 2022 survey by Priority Metrics Group, 75 percent of North American environment, health and safety (EHS) managers see significant value in gas detectors with expanded features. They’re also looking for a simpler, more integrated solution when it comes to using the data generated from gas detection systems to make better informed decisions.

“G6 fills a current gap in the market. We have customers who are looking to replace their beep-and-flash detectors with a connected device with more safety features, but still need a device that requires minimum upkeep and is easy on time and resources,” said CJ Gregg, CEO, Becker Safety and Supply, a Western US-based distributor of safety supplies. “G6 delivers on all fronts.”

Ideally suited to large industrial organizations in the oil and gas, petrochemical, manufacturing, utility, and renewable energy sectors, G6 allows users to access important single-source data from anywhere, at any time, on any Web-enabled device, and then analyze it through Blackline’s advanced reporting, visualization and data analytics software. This means safety managers can glean critical data insights that help them stay ahead of potential risks and make daily operations more efficient. At the same time, they have state-of-the-art technology and cloud-connectivity at their fingertips to respond to incidents quickly and confidently in real-time when they do happen.

“Today’s safety and operational leaders are looking for connected solutions that support their number one goal, which is to protect workers from hazards, so they arrive home safely at the end of the day,” said Slater. “Our customer-driven approach to innovation is helping to build a world where adaptive, proactive safety programs are the norm, making it possible to reduce workplace injuries and increase productivity at the same time.”

G6 comes with a full warranty and flexible purchase options that include the ability to own or lease to maximize CAPEX or OPEX budgets. First product shipments are scheduled for late October.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT. With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 185 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency alerts.