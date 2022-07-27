Manufacturing mill producing both preshrunk/heat set and Teflon®-treated tapes.

Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM), an industry leader in the design, development, and manufacture of highly specialized engineered woven fabrics, announces the availability of nylon cure-tape for rubber hose and roller cover applications. The tapes are being manufactured in both preshrunk/heat set and Teflon®-treated versions.

BRM offers both plain and twill weave cure-tapes in three styles: 210 denier warp/plain weave is available in 1-inch, 1.5”-inch, 2-inch, 2.75-inch, 3-inch, 3.5-inch, 4-inch and 6-inch sizes; 210 denier warp/twill weave is offered in 3-inch widths; and 420 denier warp/210 denier filling can be provided in 3-inch widths.

For more information or to place an order for nylon cure-tape contact BRM@ballyribbon.com. For more information on BRM’s industrial fabrics, go to www.ballyribbon.com.

About Bally Ribbon Mills

Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM) designs, develops, and manufactures highly specialized engineered woven webbing, tapes, specialty fabrics, woven preforms, and two dimensional and three-dimensional structural fabrics. With more than 95 years of textile manufacturing experience, BRM has earned a reputation for meeting new advanced design challenges. Working in aerospace, defense, medical, safety, automotive, commercial, and industrial applications, BRM offers ingenuity, technical know-how, extensive weaving capabilities, and rigorous quality assurance systems. For more information, visit www.ballyribbon.com or call 610-845-2211.