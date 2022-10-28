Exact Metrology announced the appointment of Bruce Williams as a trainer for the company’s educational initiative.

Bruce Williams analyzing scan data.

Exact Metrology: A Division of In-Place Machining Company and a comprehensive 3D metrology service provider and hardware sales company, has hired Bruce Williams at their Brookfield, Wisconsin location to help customers with their metrology applications.

His educational background includes attending Milwaukee Area Technical College and Phoenix University (Brookfield, Wisconsin). Williams’ first job was in 1974 at J.P. Pattern Inc. (Butler, Wisconsin). For eleven years, he had several roles in the company including patternmaking journeyman, sales and supervisor. In 1985, Williams started working at Premold Corporation (Oconomowoc, Wisconsin), working sales and as a general manager. From 1985 to 2021, he was the founder/president of Accurate Pattern Inc. (Butler, Wisconsin). They specialize in wood, metal and plastic patterns. Although Williams decided to retire in 2021, he works as a manufacturing adjunct instructor at Waukesha County Technical College (Pewaukee, Wisconsin).

Once he decided to “retire,” Williams reached out to Greg Groth, Exact Metrology applications engineer and Dean Solberg, vice president of metrology, both of whom he has had long business relationships with. He commented that “I have always admired Dean and Greg in their technical expertise and the culture they promote.” He is excited to work as an Exact Metrology trainer, specializing in 3D Systems Design X reverse engineering software.

Exact Metrology offers training options on all hardware and software options related to digitizing, reverse engineering, measurement and metrology. In his role, Williams will lead the recently implemented educational initiative for the company. This will involve working with schools of all types as well as multiple trade associations to help educate the current and future workforces on the application of advanced metrology, especially robots and cobots, CT technology and advanced laser scanning in the quality area at all types of companies across America. The educational initiative means that, “The training is specific to each customer with small in-person classes. The instructors are experts in the field and use practical examples including the customer’s own parts and data.”

Describing the experience, Williams commented, “This is a great place to share my years of pattern/tooling experience in combination with the latest technologies in metrology and modeling. It is satisfying to see customers and colleagues succeed as we help each other.”

In the future, he plans to keep learning and growing with others through his teaching, work at Exact Metrology and industry involvement.

