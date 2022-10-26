The new machine-level service ensures laser and bending systems are even better protected against cyber-events.

Niederönz – Bystronic, a global leader of sheet metal processing systems, today announces the launch of a new machine-level cybersecurity service to ensure the operational integrity of sheet metal processing systems against cyber events and human errors. This cyber protection service has been co-developed with NanoLock Security specifically for Bystronic systems. The service will be available to Bystronic customers with current laser and bending machine models, as of early 2023, as an option within the well-established service packages of ByCare.

The new protection service safeguards the operational integrity of Bystronic machines by preventing unauthorized modifications to critical content, without impacting their performance and functionality. The solution prevents cyber events from external sources as well as trusted sources like negligence of employees and human errors. Furthermore, we plan to offer periodic or on-request services for online monitoring and analysis.

Bystronic and NanoLock Security are further collaborating to develop the protection service also for Bystronic automation and legacy machines. NanoLock is a well-established, experienced provider for device-level cybersecurity solutions for industrial and critical infrastructure. The new protection service will be demonstrated during EuroBlech 2022 on October 25 -28.

Alberto Martínez, Chief Digital Officer at Bystronic says: “Bystronic has a strong commitment with their customers to deliver state-of-the-art solutions do digitalize their business. As Smart Factory solutions evolve, machines and systems will be more and more connected to the cloud, to software systems and to robots, automation, other machines. Cybersecurity is becoming a challenging matter, so we need to ensure our customers devices’ integrity. The solution we are presenting now should be the first step to help them in the strategy to protect their businesses from cyber events and human errors.”

Eran Fine, co-founder and CEO of NanoLock, adds: “Insider breaches on industrial machines – cyber events originating from users with access or employee human error or negligence – are on the rise. While we can’t predict when and where these events will take place, we can prevent them with a cyber solution that blocks device tampering, even from trusted sources. We are proud that Bystronic has chosen NanoLock as a partner to co-develop machine-level solutions to maintain the operational integrity of their smart machines – thereby ensuring business continuity for their customers and bringing new levels of security to the factory of the future.”

For queries:

Investor Relations

Patrizia Meier

Mobile +41 79 637 46 33

patrizia.meier@bystronic.com

Media Relations

Olatz Arechaga

Mobile +34 610 187 713

olatz.arechaga@kurago.software

NanoLock Press Contact

Caster Communications

+1-401-792-7080

nanolock@castercomm.com

About NanoLock

NanoLock Security protects the operational integrity of connected devices, machines and manufacturing lines against cyber events and even human errors to maintain business continuity, improve safety and safeguard revenues. NanoLock is the only zero-trust, device-level solution that prevents insiders and supply chain cyber events and even human errors as well as outsiders, regardless of attack origin or exploited vulnerability and without affecting functionality and performance.

Trusted by critical infrastructure customers, such as utilities, industrial and manufacturing companies, NanoLock Security protects power generation and energy management, water and wastewater plants as well as food & beverage manufacturing, while ensuring compliance with international security standards and guidelines.

NanoLock is headquartered in Israel with offices in the US, Europe and Japan. Visit www.nanolocksecurity.com. For more information and follow NanoLock on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Bystronic

Bystronic (SIX: BYS) is a leading global technology company in the field of sheet metal processing. The focus is on the automation of the complete material and data flow of the cutting and bending process chain. The intelligent networking of laser cutting systems and press brakes based on innovative automation, software, and service solutions is key to achieving the comprehensive digitalization of the sheet metal processing industry.

Bystronic’s operational headquarters are located in Niederönz, Switzerland. Additional development and production sites are located in Sulgen (Switzerland), Gotha (Germany), Cazzago San Martino and San Giuliano Milanese (Italy), Tianjin and Shenzhen (China), and Hoffman Estates (USA). We are active with our own sales and service companies in more than 30 countries and are represented by agents in numerous other countries.

Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to uncertainty and risks. Actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements. Some of these uncertainties and risks relate to factors that are beyond Bystronic’s ability to control or predict precisely, such as, in particular, future market conditions, currency fluctuations, or the behavior of other market participants, suppliers, and transport companies, as well as possible effects of the war in Ukraine and the associated sanctions. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, since these relate only to the date of this communication. Bystronic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other factors.