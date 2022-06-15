Competitive Capabilities International (CCi) today announced that Jay Milligan has been appointed the new CEO of the company.

Jay Milligan

Cape Town: Competitive Capabilities International (CCi) today announced that Jay Milligan has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer of the company. An experienced growth and operational business leader, Jay will succeed Glenn Leask and assume responsibilities on Monday, 13 June 2022. Glenn is retiring but will remain a Director on the CCi Board.

Jay has more than 30 years of operational leadership experience, championing more than 1,000 employees with multiple P&L responsibilities exceeding $200 million. Key blue-chip clients served include ATT, General Motors, Koch Industries, Shell, BP, Dell and Waste Management as well as SMB and Private Equity backed businesses.

“Jay’s combined experience in consulting, technology and industry made him the ideal fit for our business needs,” says John Mulcahy, Chairman of the CCi Board. “His 20 years of senior advisory management consulting experience with Deloitte, RGP, KPMG, Tatum and Summit Point Advisors; his work in industry; and his leading of the US launch of an AI digital platform, highlighted him as the best candidate to take us into the next phase of our business journey.”

In addressing the business Jay said: “While it is important that we continue to recognize the rich history of CCi, it is now time to begin writing a new chapter. Our future should be focused on finding new ways to grow; attracting new customers; deepening our existing customer relationships; attracting top talent while providing great team member experiences; continuing to pursue innovation as part of our long-term strategy and delivering a world-class experience to our clients. As we move ahead, we must do everything in our power to meet and achieve our plans for this year and beyond without sacrificing our quality and commitment to our customers and our people, and always staying true to our core values.”

Jay received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Mississippi and is also a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his family and participating in several charitable community organizations.

