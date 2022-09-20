Customizable insulated tool kit ideal for service on hybrid and electric vehicles.

Burlington, NJ – Cementex, the safety tool specialists, highlights the Cementex Automotive Electric Service Tool Kit (ITS-12B-AES), a great base of insulated tools for use with hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs) as well as troubleshooting and repair to EV charging stations.

Stored in a standard tool box, this tool kit includes Cementex double-insulated Diagonal Cutting, Needle Nose, Slip Joint, Crimping, and Water Pump Pliers, as well as a variety of double-insulated Cushion Grip screwdrivers. Cementex double-insulated tools are Made in the U.S.A. Cementex tools are tested to 10,000 VAC and rated for 1,000 VAC/1,500 VDC when working on energized parts, and are marked with the (double-triangle) international safety symbol.

As with all Cementex tool kits, these combinations of tools can be customized to fit an individual customer’s needs. The Arc flash PPE required while conducting maintenance and repair on energized electric vehicles is available from Cementex as well. This includes insulating rubber gloves, aprons, Arc Flash protective clothing, and face shields.

For more information about Cementex’s industry-leading tool kits and arc flash PPE, visit www.cementexusa.com or call 1-800-654-1292.

