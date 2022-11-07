Christa Hinkel recognized for customer satisfaction and executive female leadership in the supply chain industry.

PHILADELPHIA — Chain.io , a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain, today announced that Christa Hinkel, Vice President of Customer Success, has been named to the Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2022 Women in Supply Chain award. The award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network.

“Christa’s customer focus, tech-first approach, and 20 years of leadership within the industry has helped us become a trusted partner who provides value across the global supply chain,” said Brian Glick, CEO, Chain.io. “We’re proud to celebrate Christa and continue to elevate women in leadership at Chain.io.”

Recently, Chain.io introduced additional off-the-shelf solutions, like visibility data providers , which helps freight forwarders operationalize their visibility data and improve customer satisfaction. Christa’s team of talented professionals supports these new offerings as well as Chain.io’s other industry-leading integration capabilities.

“This award, the winners, and those who submitted nominations—both men and women—is a testament that supply chain organizations were already recognizing their female leaders; they just needed a better platform,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “This year, we received over 280 submissions. Almost 100 of those submissions came from men. I’m so proud of everyone who participated. I’m proud to call these women mentors, role models and industry friends.”

Supply & Demand Chain Executive introduced the first-of-its-kind award in 2020. The Women in Supply Chain award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and roles create benchmarks for women at all levels of a company’s supply chain network. This year’s list includes women whose roles have proven essential in preparing the supply chain community to overcome current and future challenges.

Access the full list of Supply & Demand Chain Executive ’s 2022 Women in Supply Chain awardees here .

About Chain.io (www.chain.io)

Chain.io is a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain. Chain.io helps anyone involved in buying or moving products around the world work with supply chain vendors, customers, and software platforms more efficiently. With logistics expertise built into the heart of its software, Chain.io plugs into any ecosystem seamlessly and makes sure the right data is going to the right people at the right time. Customers leverage Chain.io’s network to optimize critical business processes. Chain.io shines when solving complex supply chain challenges and problems that require integrating multiple types of technologies.

The Chain.io network includes shippers, logistics service providers, and the software packages that support them. For more information, please visit www.chain.io .

