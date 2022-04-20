The Cigati PST Converter Tool is the most secure tool to convert or migrate Outlook data into different file formats and email clients.

Cigati Solutions – Noida, India. Cigati Software is one of the most trusted service providers in the ﬁeld of data recovery, emails backup, export, repair, migration, and databases. We are going to tell you about the major updates in our PST Converter tool that belongs to our Email Migration category i.e. Cigati PST Converter Tool.

The Cigati PST Converter Tool is the most secure and reliable tool to convert or migrate Outlook data ﬁles into different ﬁle formats and email clients. This software allows migration or backup of bulk Outlook ﬁles with attachments. This cigati tool comes with unique functionality, including updated features for that is the demand of customers. The PST Converter tool allows users to rename the PST ﬁles and have an option to remove the same emails while the PST conversion process. This tool works with advanced technology, that helps to provide error-free results.

It provides an option to migrate in various ﬁle formats like MBOX, DOCX, VCF, PDF, MSG, EML, etc.

You can Remove the repeated emails while the migration process.

The option is available to Migrate or Backup Emails without Attachment ﬁles.

Import Outlook PST Files into various email clients like Ofﬁce 365, Gmail, Yahoo, Thunderbird, Outlook, Zoho Mail, etc.

You can Skip duplicate emails during the PST ﬁle conversion.

You can apply the Mail ﬁlter and Task ﬁlter options to get the desired conversion.

It supports Windows 11 and all the below versions.

Mrs. Sonika Rawat, Director of Product Development, Cigati solutions Software, said some valuable words on the occasion of the launching of this software:

We are going to relaunch the Cigati PST Converter Tool with a major update. We will try to ﬁll out all the most recommended updates demanded by customers in the last few times. Also, this software works with advanced technology and is available with many advanced features. We have provided some additional features in this tool that can the user use as per requirements. This software has an easy user interface and everyone can easily access this tool. Cigati software is one of the safest and most secure software in data security.

Software Availability

This Cigati PST Converter Tool is available in both demo and full versions. The demo version is free and allows conversation up to 50 emails free. However, the licensed version does not have any limitations.

About the Company

Cigati is a well-known organization in the IT industry. Cigati Solutions offers the best utility tools in the ﬁelds of data migration, data recovery, and backup of the cloud data items to the customers. Over the past few years, Cigati solution has successfully delivered the most desirable solutions to individual users and organizations/businesses. Cigati Solution’s is known for its unique quality tools and product expertise, which should be a must in every organization. At Cigati, they build and mold only those utilities that we specialize in.