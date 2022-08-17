Cigati Solutions is introducing the DWG Converter software that can convert your AutoCAD files into multiple formats.

Cigati Solutions – Noida, India. Cigati Software is one of the most trusted and reliable service providers in the ﬁeld of email export, email backup, data recovery, email migration, repair, and databases. Cigati introducing one of the most efﬁcient DWG Converter tool that belongs to the Email Migration category i.e. Cigati DWG Converter Tool.

The Cigati DWG Converter tool is the most advanced tool to convert AutoCAD ﬁles data to PDF, JPEG, BMP, TIFF, DOC, HTML, PNG, & GIF formats. This advanced software is compatible with AutoCAD, CorelCAD, TurboCAD, DraftSight, SOLIDWORKS, LibreCAD, Adobe Illustrators, and sketchUp DWG ﬁles. This DWG Converter software has a simple user interface that is very useful for technical and non-technical users. This software maintains data integrity and is equipped with excellent features for ease for users.

Advanced Features of the DWG Converter Tool

This tools can easily convert AutoCAD ﬁles into PDF, JPEG, BMP, TIFF, DOC, HTML, PNG, & GIF formats.

The software converts the 2D & 3D design objects into different formats.

The advanced tool save AutoDesk AutoCAD document to PDF and other images separately.

This software allows to convert Batch DWG Files into PDF & Word document.

It supports Windows 11 and all the below versions.

Mrs. Sonika Rawat, Director of Product Development, Cigati Solutions Software, said some valuable words on the occasion of the launching of this software:

Cigati Solutions is going to launch the Cigati DWG converter tool that can easily convert DWG ﬁles to multiple format that we have mentioned earlier. It is advanced software that comes with the latest technology. This software is the most recommended software by customers in the last few months. The Cigati team tried to provide some additional features in this tool that the user can use as per their requirements. This software has an easy user interface, and everyone can easily access this tool. Cigati software is one of the safest and most secure programs in data security.

Software Availability

This Cigati DWG Converter Tool is available in both demo and full versions. The demo version is allows convert 4 AutoCAD ﬁles only. However, the licensed version does not have any limitations. You can convert unlimited DWG ﬁles into multiple formats without any restrictions.

Quick Access: https: /www.cigatisolutions.com/dwg-converter/

About the Company

Cigati is a well-known organization in the IT industry. Cigati Solutions offers the best utility tools in the ﬁelds of data migration, data recovery, and backup of the cloud data items to the customers. Over the past few years, Cigati solution has successfully delivered the most desirable solutions to every individual, business organization, or enterprise. Cigati Solution’s is known for its unique quality tools and product expertise, which should be a must in every organization. At Cigati, they build and mold only those utilities that we specialize in.