Cimcorp’s Derek Rickard has been honored on Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s and Food Logistics’ 2022 award lists.

GRIMSBY, Ontario – Cimcorp, a manufacturer and integrator of turnkey robotic order fulfillment and tire-handling solutions, is proud to announce that Derek Rickard, Director of Sales Cimcorp Automation Ltd., has been named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2022 Pros to Know award list, as well as the 2022 Food Logistics’ Rock Stars of the Supply Chain list. Rickard was selected for helping Cimcorp’s warehousing and distribution customers leverage cutting-edge robotic order fulfillment solutions to optimize inventory flow and maximize supply chain efficiency. This marks Rickard’s seventh appearance as a Pro to Know and third as a Rock Star of the Supply Chain.

Presented annually, Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s Pros to Know award recognizes over 200 supply chain executives that lead initiatives helping their organizations to prepare for supply chain challenges and the ever-changing nature of today’s business world. Focusing exclusively on the cold food space, Food Logistics’ Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award recognizes influential individuals in the industry whose achievements, hard work and vision have shaped the global cold food supply chain.

Over the past year, Rickard has helped Cimcorp customers across a multitude of verticals—including cold food distribution—implement automation for improved speed, flexibility, and resilience in the face of ongoing supply chain challenges. He is passionate about developing roadmaps for long-term customer success, working one-on-one with each company to evaluate their warehousing data, infrastructure, inventory, and throughput to highlight where automated solutions will provide the biggest impact and cost savings.

In addition, Rickard serves as Cimcorp’s representative in MHI’s Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) Industry Group. He collaborates with other industry leaders to share best practices, explore efficient solutions for customers, and address the ever-evolving challenges in the warehousing and distribution market.

“Warehouse automation is rising everywhere, from retail and e-commerce to food production and even grocery delivery. The right solution can help facilities optimize end-to-end order fulfillment operations to overcome their toughest challenges and meet evolving business needs. So whether the goal is to fill operational gaps caused by labor shortages, to empower the workforce with the tools to work better and safer, to meet customer demands for order speed, or even to support sustainability initiatives—automation can bring peace of mind to any warehousing and distribution operations,” commented Rickard. “I am proud to help companies begin their automation journey with Cimcorp as their long-term strategic partner. Our solutions and services keep customers coming back again and again, and I am honored to keep leading our sales team, and customers, to future success.”

To see the full list of 2022 Pros to Know winners, visit www.sdcexec.com. Winners of the Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award will be featured in the March 2022 issue of Food Logistics and online at www.foodlogistics.com.

About Cimcorp

Cimcorp Group is a manufacturer and integrator of intralogistics automation whose intelligent solutions have brought peace of mind to warehouses and distribution centers for half a century. Thanks to an agile and innovative mindset, Cimcorp has rapidly grown from its northern roots in Finland and now operates offices throughout the globe. Cimcorp serves as a lifelong partner for its clients, offering a full scope of automation solutions together with services that make businesses more profitable. The company’s suppliers comply with tight quality standards and all parts are precisely made for Cimcorp equipment. For more information, visit http://www.cimcorp.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.