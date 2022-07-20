Circle Logistics and Transport Pro increase shipper visibility by live-tracking 84% of its loads.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Circle Logistics (Circle), a leading asset-based full-service logistics company, announced it live-tracked 84% of its loads for the last two months, which is an added shipper visibility feature resulting from software integration with Transport Pro, a leading transportation management company.

Correlating with Circle’s more than 300% growth over the past two years, the company’s increase in the ability to provide visibility through live tracking is rapidly increasing, more than doubling competitors typically tracking 30-40% of their loads.

“End-to-end visibility is the standard in today’s market, so it is Circle’s goal to track every load for our customers,” said Eric Fortmeyer, president and CEO, Circle Logistics. “Integrating Transport Pro’s web-based TMS is helping us to streamline our processes for our customers and employees, so we can all focus on what matters most — growth. Our team uses a wide range of innovative technologies to work more efﬁciently so that our customers can, too.”

Circle and Transport Pro integration means customers can live-track their loads from Circle’s portal or via a text or email sent from Circle. This streamlined process is quick and easy for customers, as well as employees, who can now reduce the number of follow-up phone calls regarding the status of deliveries.

“Automation is a key component to getting work done faster and scaling more efﬁciently for growing companies,” said Kenneth Kloeppel, director of technology, Transport Pro.

“Our auto-arrive and auto-depart dispatch geofence notiﬁcations coupled with Circle’s great team of employees who see their meaningful jobs as a method for helping their customers is proving to be a game changer within our industry. Transport Pro is proud to be part of the growth strategy for such a fast-growing company that is working to hire quality people to use such great technology to get more work done more efﬁciently.”

About Circle Logistics

Founded in Fort Wayne, Ind. in 2011, Circle Logistics is one of the fastest-growing transportation companies in the nation, servicing over $700 million in freight spend. As a Top 50 Freight Brokerage Firm, Circle combines the dedication of a privately owned asset-based 3PL with the coverage of a public large-scale provider to create a superior modern freight experience. Circle is committed to delivering on three core promises to our customers: No Fail Service, Personalized Communication and Innovative Solutions and provides coverage across all modes of transportation in the continental United States and Mexico, including Dry Van, Flatbed, Reefer, LTL, Expedite, Oversize and Air. For more information, visit www.circledelivers.com.

About Transport Pro

Transport Pro is a United States owned and operated transportation management company headquartered in Nashville, Tenn. Our web-based solution streamlines operations for trucking companies, brokers and third-party logistics. Transport Pro’s mission is to provide a user-friendly platform that improves both internal and external workﬂows, while reducing human error and promoting business growth. From load management to a full ﬁnancial package, the TMS is easily implemented across multiple locations and provides the visibility that both customers and internal networks demand. For more information, visit www.transportpro.net.

