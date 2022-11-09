New Regional Director, Nikita Khripuno appointed to support growing demand.

Nikita Khripunov

Commit, the leading global tech services company focused on custom software, cloud and IoT solutions, today announced Nikita Khripunov as the new Regional Sales Director for Cloud Services in North America. The new role was created specifically to support soaring demand for Commit’s ALLINONE Cloud Managed Service offerings. Commit is an international powerhouse that utilizes innovative tech R&D offerings to perform such services as cloud migrations, PROACTIVE support & monitoring, custom software development and more.

In 2022 alone, Commit experienced an increase of over 300% in monthly recurring revenue from its cloud services division, having signed more than 50 new customers and completing dozens of large-scale cloud migration projects. To support this critical need and rapid growth, Commit expanded its cloud services team by more than 21% during this period, growing its overall talent pool to more than 600 multi-disciplinary experts worldwide.

“Across industries, there is an increasing need for optimized cloud services, without unnecessary investments. Solving this challenge, Commit’s talent resources help companies do more with less without sacrificing quality,” said Max Nirenberg, Chief Revenue Officer and Managing Director of Commit USA. “As we continue to grow our cloud practice and bring new innovations to market, Nikita’s unique vision and experience collaborating with leading cloud vendors makes him a perfect fit to support our clients and expand our operations.”

Despite a current tech recession, spend on cloud infrastructure is expected to continue to grow by more than 20% YoY, creating an urgent need for on-demand cloud experts. In addition, software development outsourcing is expected to increase 70% by 2023, positioning Commit as an ideal partner for startups and established tech firms alike.

In the newly created role of Regional Sales Director for Cloud Services, Khripunov will oversee Commit’s growing portfolio of Cloud clients and AWS partner ecosystem. This includes being tasked with expanding Commit’s cloud practice and service offerings, establishing key strategic partnerships, supporting sales and marketing, and identifying new opportunities for growth across North America.

“It is rare to find an AWS premier and MSP partner with Commit’s DNA of being a delivery-first company and ability to technically support the entire product cloud journey under one roof,” said Khripunov. “As Commit’s practice expands, I’m excited to strengthen its robust portfolio of cutting-edge clients, who are developing the next generation of world-changing software and IoT solutions.”

Founded in 2005, Commit is Israel’s leading tech R&D and software development firm, offering a complete range of engineering capabilities, such as Cloud of People, to design and deliver any project on time, on budget and with superior quality. Its cloud team helps organizations to implement the right-sized architectures to support fully managed, automated, and secure environments that scale up and down with ease as their business evolves.

Commit supports and helps clients to develop a range of advanced technologies and applications for multiple industries, including Fintech, Medtech, Martech, IoT, consumer goods and more. Commit has led nearly 1,200 software development projects for more than 1,000 organizations globally, with clients ranging from early-stage startups to international brands including IBM, Citi, JFrog and many others.

Khripunov has extensive experience supporting sales, marketing and technology solutions teams for some of the world’s leading IoT, cloud and internet service providers. Prior to joining Commit, he managed relationships and expanded partnerships for IQVIA, Verizon, Cintra and JW Electric.

For more information, please visit: https://www.commit.us