Configura users can now see their designs come to life using Twinmotion to create high-end visuals and immersive experiences.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH., USA—Configura, in collaboration with Epic Games, a leading interactive entertainment company and provider of 3D engine technology, announces availability of a new Extension to advance users’ CET experience. The latest CET Extension, Twinmotion, allows users to easily create quicker and more realistic renderings.

To make sure users are staying ahead in the global market, Configura recognizes the importance of high-quality, real-time rendering to communicate with stakeholders and decision-makers. Working with Epic Games, Configura developed an Extension to seamlessly bring CET design data into Epic Games’ Twinmotion, an architectural visualization tool powered by Epic’s Unreal Engine. Now, whether you need to create a high-fidelity video or immersive experience, you can leverage the visualization and rendering power of Epic’s real-time technology.

“Our community spoke and we listened,” said Stefan Persson, CEO of Configura. “CET already has high quality rendering options, but by working with Epic Games, we can take CET drawings to the next level. The speed and quality of the rendering engine offers our users easy access to plug into their solution.”

Users can quickly create high-quality visualizations for architecture, construction, urban planning, landscaping, and more. Twinmotion enables users to create incredibly realistic renderings, immersive walkthroughs, and access to AR/VR capabilities. When users complete space planning and finish material selections in CET, they can simply transfer drawings to Twinmotion to modify lighting, add weather effects, or insert people who can walk around in the design. They can also sync future changes to a CET drawing in Twinmotion and retain those changes in a non-destructive manner.

“Some of our biggest customers are using both Configura’s CET and Twinmotion, so it was a natural goal for us to work together to bring the power of real-time immersive experiences to CET,” said Kenneth Pimentel, Architecture Industry Manager, Epic Games. “We see this as the beginning of a great relationship to power future workflows and solutions to benefit Configura customers.”

Users can purchase the Twinmotion Extension on Configura’s Marketplace under the Utility section for $100. For more information on Twinmotion check out, twinmotion.com.

