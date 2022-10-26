Cornerstone Automation helped automate a patented sortation process invented for LEED compliance documentation.

With the increasing emphasis on sustainability and recycling, Richard S Burns, Inc. invented a patented system to help companies meet and document LEED Certification requirements. Cornerstone Automation was hired to automate portions of the process making it more sustainable and efficient.

Telford, PA – Cornerstone Automation, a leading control system integration company based in Telford, PA, today announced the successful completion of the patented Tommy Cart® sortation solution for Richard S. Burns & Company Inc. Cornerstone’s role in automating their unique process included collaboration on the development of the software and designing and implementing the industrial controls required to manage the sortation of thousands of tons of construction waste and materials a day.

Richard S. Burns & Company Inc. is a complete recycling and waste recovery facility out of Philadelphia, PA. They patented the Tommy Cart® solution, a highly maneuverable and effective alternative to dumpsters to provide a better alternative for loading out debris for any job site.

The Tommy Cart® solution utilizes an automated lift and conveyor sortation system that tracks the collection and weights of all commodities and debris. Their one-of-a-kind process takes the weights of full individual bins of sorted commodities for each individual customer so that they have documentation to prove they are in compliance with LEED Certification requirements. Previous methods to track and weigh materials were not as accurate, and the manual sortation was much more cumbersome.

“Cornerstone goes above and beyond the call of duty,” said Allen Burns, President of Richard S. Burns & Company Inc. “They’re a very resourceful group of people, and they’re very knowledgeable. They bring a lot to the table and the word “resourceful” just continually comes to my mind. Anytime we reach out to them they have an answer whether it’s something to do with our system or how to run better equipment.”

“We were excited to work with Richard S. Burns & Company, Inc. to automate their sortation process and are thrilled with its success,” said Alan Ferrin, President of Cornerstone Automation. “Automating portions of this process makes it more sustainable and efficient. This innovative solution ultimately costs less because it removes so much of the manual process, and is more accurate in terms of reporting than manually sorting all of that material.”

For more information on the Tommy Cart® solution project, read this article.

About Cornerstone Automation

Cornerstone Automation offers comprehensive industrial automation system integration services ranging from design/build to maintaining and improving plant operations. As a trusted and reliable partner to many manufacturing and industrial clients throughout the mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions, Cornerstone has built an outstanding relationship with clients that they have served for multiple decades. The Cornerstone team has expertise in electromechanical engineering as well as IT/OT networking infrastructure required for industry 4.0 digitalization initiatives. To learn more, visit the Cornerstone Automation website or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Richard S. Burns & Company Inc.

Richard S. Burns & Company Inc. is Delaware Valley’s only complete recycling and waste recovery facility. Their thirteen-acre recovery compound has the potential to handle more than 1,500 tons of waste and materials each day. To meet escalating demand for recycling and sustainability, Richard S. Burns & Company Inc. offers innovative and reasonably-priced products and solutions including Dumpster Service, Tommy Cart®, Recycling Facility, and Recycled Products. To learn more, visit the Richard S. Burns & Company Inc. website.

