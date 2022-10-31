Central Research Laboratories (CRL) will release a new model in its Rapid Transfer Port product family, the E Rapid Transfer Port (ERTP).

Red Wing, Minn. – Central Research Laboratories® (CRL), a global leader in the remote-handling industry, is excited to announce the development and release of a new model in its Rapid Transfer Port product family, the E Rapid Transfer Port (ERTP).

For 25 years, CRL has been designing its RTPs for use as transfer solutions in Life Science applications where cleanability and cleanliness are critical. The ERTP utilizes the same Double-Door Transfer System as its other RTP models, but offers the following enhanced features:

An access door that can be unlatched and opened with one hand for ease of operation

A 45-degree handle-turn radius that frees up valuable space inside the isolator

Fewer moving parts for fewer maintenance concerns

Standardized sizes for compatibility with most common beta-flange systems, including retrofits

Easy to clean and maintain

“Over the years, we have constantly worked to identify and engineer ways to improve all of our products and the E Rapid Transfer Port follows in that proud tradition,” said Rob Weber, Manager of Projects & Proposals for CRL. “The new features of the ERTP have been designed to help further optimize the production processes of our clients by simplifying the unit’s method of operation and reducing any maintenance requirements, which should result in a most streamlined and cost-effective – but still safe and reliable – solution for its users.”

The ERTP will officially become available to the market later this month when CRL unveils it to visitors to Booth 1325 at the 2022 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo, which will be held from Oct. 30-Nov. 2 at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, FL. The ISPE Annual Meeting, which is produced by the International Society for Pharmacoepidemiology, highlights the latest advancements in equipment and systems for use by Life Science professionals around the globe.

For more information on CRL and its extensive family of remote-handling solutions, please visit crlsolutions.com.

About CRL & DESTACO

Headquartered in Red Wing, MN, USA, Central Research Laboratories® (CRL) became a DESTACO company in 2007. It possesses more than 70 years of innovation experience in the development of remote-handling systems, including Telemanipulators, Transfer Systems, Glove Ports and Waste Drum Transfer Systems. CRL solutions promote operator safety and efficiency when performing various tasks in nuclear and life sciences applications around the world.

DESTACO is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, USA. and is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance automation, workholding and remote-handling solutions. The company serves customers in a variety of end-markets, including the automotive, life sciences, consumer packaged goods, aerospace, industrial and nuclear sectors. The company has more than 800 employees with 13 locations in 9 countries across the Americas, Europe and Asia.

DESTACO is part of Dover Corporation, a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. Dover delivers innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for more than 65 years, our team of more than 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what’s possible. Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

More information is available at destaco.com and dovercorporation.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Darren Wight

DeanHouston, Inc.

513-280-0047

darren.wight@deanhouston.com