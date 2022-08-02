CryptoCurrency Certification Consortium announces the release of their CryptoCurrency Security Standard Auditor Exam.

Toronto, Ontario –

CryptoCurrency Certification Consortium (C4) announces the launch of the CryptoCurrency Security Standard Auditor (CCSSA) exam!

The CryptoCurrency Security Standard (CCSS) is a set of requirements intended to ensure the safe and secure use of systems that transfer and store cryptocurrencies. Curated and maintained by C4’s CCSS Steering Committee, the standard is valuable for all information systems that make use of cryptocurrencies, including exchanges, web applications, and cryptocurrency storage solutions. Current committee members are S. Dirk Anderson, Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Petri Basson (chair), Jameson Lopp, Joshua McDougall, Michael Perklin, and Ron Stoner. CCSS steering committee members ensure that the standard is kept up to date with current best practices.

The CCSS is intended to augment standard information security practices such as ISO 27001:2013. As with any standard, knowledgeable and competent security professionals and/or auditors are vital when implementing any information system to protect against attacks as well as the appropriate handling of all potential risks.

Standardizing techniques and methods used by systems around the world allows end-users to make educated decisions about what products and services to use and which companies they wish to align with. There are 3 levels of certification determined by a CCSS audit, all of which prove a system to be secure at varying degrees.

Those wishing to become an auditor can take the CryptoCurrency Security Standard Auditor (CCSSA) exam, which consists of 100 questions about all aspects of the standard. The CCSSA Certificate is valid for 1 year, and CCSSA’s must retest yearly to maintain their certification. CCSS Audits are also valid for 1 year from the date of certification. Interested parties can learn more from the CCSS steering committee LIVE on Thursday, August 4th here: bit.ly/CCSSLivestream

The CryptoCurrency Certification Consortium (C4) is the industry leader in professional blockchain certifications and the CCSSA is the first cryptocurrency standard auditor exam in the industry.

