Annual Awards recognizes top mobile and wireless companies and solutions around the globe.

Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) a division of Cubic Corporation, has been selected as “Mobile App Innovation of the Year” for the second year running in the 6th annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Mobile Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global wireless and mobile market today.

Cubic Mobile for Travelers is a compelling, cross-platform mobile application designed with transit agency passengers in mind. The platform provides multimodal mobile ticketing; supports NFC, BLE, barcodes, visual moving image and QR codes; is designed with complete account management; and comes with in-app top-ups.

Additionally, the mobile solution includes smart trip planning, an option to provide agency-brand and is cross-functional with Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Cubic has partnered with Apple and Google to create a Digital Transit Card Partnership.

During the brainstorming process, Cubic understood the benefits of digitizing transit cards such as customer convenience, instant delivery of credit/passes, in-wallet functionality and COVID-19 friendly support for hands-free operation.

These digital transit cards are smart cards and present an alternative to using contactless bank cards. The product enables customers to acquire their new digital transit cards, top-up and purchase tickets without visiting a ticket kiosk or vending machine. Unlike traditional barcode and SMS mobile ticketing solutions, digital contactless card solutions enable customers and agencies to retain the benefits of NFC-based ticketing on the go.

“We are so thankful that Mobile Breakthrough shares our view that this innovation is a true breakthrough for transportation the world over. At Cubic Transportation Systems, we believe that to take the right path, you sometimes have to create it. That’s why we aren’t stopping at revolutionizing the transportation industry; we’re dedicated to reinventing it,” said Jeff Lowinger, president of Cubic Transportation Systems. “We set out to be a leading integrator of payment and information solutions and related services for intelligent travel applications in the transportation industry. We want to provide tools for travelers to choose the smartest and easiest way to travel and pay for their journeys, while enabling transportation authorities and agencies to manage demand across the entire transportation network — all in real-time.”

The mission of the annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of mobile and wireless technology categories, including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City and many more. All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the wireless industry.

“The pandemic has changed the way people view public transportation. Paying for public transit and standing in long lines at confusing payment kiosks is a thing of the past. Riders now expect contactless options and a process that is frictionless. Reliable contactless payment options improve rider experience by making it faster, easier and more convenient to pay,” stated James Johnson, managing director, Mobile Breakthrough. “These digital cards break through the crowded wireless and mobile industry because they eliminate multiple touchpoints for riders, providing them with a safer way to pay for their journeys and deliver a seamless customer experience, ensuring an enhanced level of flexibility and efficiency that reduces barriers to travel. Congratulations on winning ‘Mobile App Innovation of the Year.’”

Last year, Cubic’s team deployed digital versions of Los Angeles’ TAP, Chicago’s Ventra, San Francisco’s Clipper and Washington DC’s SmarTrip cards for both iOS and Android.