Cubic’s NGT system will provide the first X-band capability in a troposcatter program of record.

Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) today announced they have successfully entered Full-Rate Production for its Indefinite- Delivery/Indefinite- Quantity (IDIQ) Next Generation Troposcatter (NGT) system contract with the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC). The leading-edge system will provide Marines with low latency communications by bouncing radio waves off the troposphere.

“Cubic’s NGT system is the highest-performing troposcatter system in the world and its advanced communications solutions provide the USMC beyond-line-of-sight communications to ensure readiness during critical missions,” said CMPS Chief Growth Officer, Anthony Verna.

The NGT system packs-out in the back of a single Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) providing Marines with resilient connectivity, increased bandwidth, and the ability to go anywhere on the globe at a moment’s notice.

In 2019, the USMC awarded Cubic a 10-year IDIQ contract. In the statement of work, Cubic and Comtech Systems, Inc. have teamed to include manufacturing and delivery of the NGT systems, test support, logistics and training, fielding support and sustainment.

