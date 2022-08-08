New toolkit helps secure employees while out of the office.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — CybeReady, provider of the world’s fastest security training platform, today announced the CISO Toolkit to support organizational security defenses. With the availability of the CISO Toolkit, the company is utilizing its expertise in cybersecurity training and learning, to provide complimentary tools that help CISOs communicate relevant security guidelines to employees – quickly and effectively.

“In 93 percent of cases, an external attacker can breach an organization’s network perimeter and gain access to local network resources,” noted Forbes Magazine in an article titled Alarming Cybersecurity Statistics for Mid-Year 2022 That You Need to Know. “It takes two days to penetrate a company’s internal network. Credential compromise is the main route in 71 percent of companies, primarily because of simple passwords being used, including for accounts used for system administration.”

With the new toolkit, CISOs have a suite of communication instruments that provide employees with a simple overview of security guidelines, policies and tips, offering easy-to-understand information to help avoid cybersecurity traps. Available in over 11 different languages (English, Spanish, Italian, German, French, Portuguese, Dutch, Bulgarian, Hebrew, Czech and Polish), the CISO Toolkit is especially useful for multi-national organizations. New for 2022, the CISO Toolkit contains employee guidelines on the following topics:

Zoom Security Online Privacy Password Security Fake News and Rumors Remote Work COVID-19 related Phishing Emails Security in Times of Crisis Sextortion – what employees need to know Summer tips for Worry-free Vacation

“Security officers are burdened with endless tasks, yet always seek ways to increase employees’ cybersecurity awareness, especially in light of new and evolving cyber threats,” said Omer Taran, CTO and Co-founder for CybeReady. “The CISO Toolkit was created to support this endeavor by providing security officers a set of simple tips and guidelines that employees can consume, understand and implement immediately.”

Last month, CybeReady added a new kit to help employees practice A Worry-free Vacation. Topics in this kit cover using Public Computers, using Public Wi-Fi, avoiding and responding to mobile phone theft and backing up critical documents.

For organizations ready to go beyond the CISO Toolkit, CybeReady’s fully-managed security training platform guarantees the fastest risk mitigation by including built-in expertise into the SaaS-based training solution. The platform operates 365 days a year, creating a continuous security culture and elevating the security awareness practice to that of other security solutions that operate year-round. With security teams often overloaded today with a nearly insurmountable number of tasks, CybeReady eases the training burden by providing everything needed to expedite training out-of-the box.

CybeReady offers the world’s fastest security training platform that evolves your organization from security awareness to cyber readiness. CybeReady’s solution autonomously engages more employees, more effectively, frequently, and easily. Infused with training expertise and powered by machine learning, CybeReady’s adaptive, easy-to-digest security training content program guarantees to reduce your high-risk employee group by 80%. CybeReady’s fully-managed solution has been deployed by hundreds of enterprises worldwide, including the City & County of San Francisco, SodaStream, ING, StitchFix, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Avid Technology, and others, CybeReady is fully-managed, making it the security awareness training solution with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) available today. Founded in 2015, CybeReady is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in the Silicon Valley. For more information, please visit www.cybeready.com.