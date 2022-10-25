Firm continues to help management teams achieve their potential with superb hirings.

Chicago, IL – Vantage Leadership Consulting, the global expert in identifying and developing world-class leaders, is proud to announce the firm has hired Danielle Klene as a consultant. Her first day with Vantage was Sept. 6, 2022.

“The need for impactful leadership programming has never been greater than in today’s environment,” says Klene. “I am excited to bring my expertise to the premier firm in the field.”

Klene brings an impressive background in leadership and human capital development. Prior to rejoining Vantage, she was most recently the director of strategic initiative management in the United States for McDonald’s Corp. In that role, she coached U.S. leadership on framing three-year and one-year strategies to support execution of annual plans in the market. Klene also led a team of six to identify and evolve project management processes, amongst other responsibilities. She worked at McDonald’s from October 2017 until September 2022, including a role in global technology.

Before McDonald’s, Klene spent 4.5 years working for Deloitte Consulting as a senior consultant in human capital. Clients included a large faith-based integrated health system for which she led a team to develop and implement a change management approach to human resources transformation, which impacted 25 hospitals, urgent care centers, and medical groups. She also worked with an American commercial real estate services company valued at $6 billion to deploy change management strategy for the rollout of various software platforms.

“Danielle supports numerous clients by assessing, coaching, and developing leaders,” explains Keith Goudy, managing partner for Vantage Leadership Consulting. “We have known Danielle for more than 10 years and recognize that she brings forward a superb background in human capital management and program management that helps us further build out our leadership development programs.”

Prior to Deloitte, Klene was an associate with Vantage Leadership Consulting for nearly two years. In that role, she performed, synthesized, and delivered 360 Feedback programs for corporate advisory boards and C-Suite executives who worked at a variety of companies, including a $22 billion home appliance business and an interfaith nonprofit. Klene also authored proposals and white papers for executive coaching, success profiles, high performance teams, and board evaluations.

Klene earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications, Spanish, including an honors designation, from Northwestern University for her thesis on assessing individual coaching readiness. She has also earned various certifications, including Hogan Assessments; Scrum Alliance Certified Agile Leader; Scrum Alliance Certified Scrum Professional; and PROSCI Change Management.

Vantage continues to experience significant growth and recognition. In May, Lacey Savage joined the team as a consultant. Before that, in March, Sara Nelson was hired by Vantage to head the firm’s marketing efforts. The firm has also made a handful of other important additions to the team in the last few years. Vantage was honored to showcase 15 presenter and panelist engagements at this year’s annual SIOP conference in Seattle, WA.

ABOUT VANTAGE LEADERSHIP CONSULTING

Vantage Leadership Consulting is the global leader in partnering with organizations to identify and develop world-class leaders who can drive their companies’ business strategies. From executive assessments and succession planning to leader development, executive coaching, and high-performance team development, Vantage has spent more than four decades focused on a single mission: ensuring their clients have the leadership required to win in their marketplace. Founded in 1976, Vantage is based in Chicago, IL and serves clients worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.VantageLeadership.com.

