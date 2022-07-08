Orchestration software and leading U.K. tech courier service unite to provide diverse range of delivery solutions.

London, UK – Delivery Solutions, the leading provider of third-party aggregation and experience-driven orchestration software for last-mile delivery and fulfillment, has announced a partnership with Gophr, a UK-based delivery tech company, to advance the last-mile delivery ecosystem in the UK. With this partnership, Delivery Solutions will be able to offer more customer-focused fulfillment services and make it easier to shop across all channels in the UK, with a focus on same-day delivery.

“We are excited to continue our UK expansion by partnering with Gophr and incorporating their last-mile solutions and fleet capabilities into our service portfolio,” said Sam Glasman, director of partnerships at Delivery Solutions. “Both Delivery Solutions and Gophr are committed to providing innovative and effective last-mile strategies, and this collaboration allows us to continue to exceed the expectations of our customers and retail partners.”

Delivery Solutions has made a name for itself since its inception in 2018 by providing an end-to-end white-label solution that includes everything from e-commerce delivery intelligence while the consumer is browsing, to post-order orchestration in assisting in the selection of the most optimal fulfillment partner, to post-purchase tracking, visibility, and communication. Due to advancements in mobility and online access, customers today expect a wide range of innovative, instantaneous delivery options that fit their post-pandemic lifestyles. Delivery Solutions, the inventor and leader in same-day delivery aggregation and orchestration, continues to delight brands and customers with innovative fulfillment, delivery, and post-purchase solutions.

“Through our partnership with Delivery Solutions, we are able to increase our capacity to provide businesses of all types in London and the UK with efficient and hassle-free solutions for their last-mile delivery needs,” said Graham Smith, head of strategic accounts at Gophr. “Both companies use cutting-edge technology and have a transparent and reliable last-mile delivery approach, making this the perfect partnership.”

Gophr is a delivery technology company that reimagines same-day delivery to benefit everyone involved, including businesses that need items delivered, their customers, and the couriers who deliver to those customers. Since 2014, the UK-based last-mile delivery provider, has used cutting-edge technology to provide quick, convenient, environmentally friendly, and dependable last-mile delivery solutions across London and the UK for all types of businesses, ranging from household name retail brands to local independent restaurants.

About Delivery Solutions

Delivery Solutions offers an experience driven orchestration platform that enables success for many of the world’s leading omnichannel retail clients across multiple categories. With a powerful single API and dashboard, Delivery Solutions provides a vast last-mile ecosystem as well as best-in-class solutions for same-day delivery, curbside, in-store pickup, shipping, lockers, autonomous, drones, and enhanced post-purchase notifications. This last-mile delivery optimization includes innovative fulfillment models that both future-proof omnichannel strategies and enhance brands, allowing the ultimate customer delivery experience.

For more information, visit deliverysolutions.co and connect on LinkedIn. For media inquiries, please contact: Nourhan Beyrouti, Corporate Marketing & Brand Director: nourhan.beyrouti@deliverysolutions.co.

About Gophr

Smart. Scalable. Same-day. Gophr is a smart last mile delivery network that connects enterprise businesses (large and small) with customers in cities and towns across the UK. We specialise in scalable, configurable, ‘any vehicle’ (EV included) delivery solutions that work better because they work for everyone; businesses and customers, but also couriers and communities. Clients include Screwfix, HelloFresh, Co-op, Asda, Boots, Phlo Pharmacy, Yoox Net-a-Porter, Snappy Shopper.