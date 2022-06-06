DobiMigrate is now included in the package with every PowerStore appliance.

CARL D’HALLUIN, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Back in the spring of 2020, Dell Technologies changed the face of enterprise storage with the introduction of Dell® PowerStore®. PowerStore’s revolutionary software-driven architecture has since helped customers around the world adapt to any future, transforming both traditional and modern workloads with new flexibility, efficiency, and performance.

What is Dell PowerStore?

PowerStore is an enterprise-class storage appliance built on a unique container-based software design that allows Dell to deliver innovation at an unprecedented rate. The all-NVMe platform scales up and out to over 18PB effective capacity, with built-in

intelligence and automation that helps customers respond quickly and easily to change.

PowerStore in 2022

Dell recently announced PowerStoreOS 3.0, the platform’s third major release in two years. The new software delivers significant enhancements in data mobility, ecosystem integrations, cybersecurity – and enterprise file support.

These enhanced file capabilities will drive increased adoption of PowerStore for file solutions, triggering additional demands for migration projects.

Dell has selected Datadobi’s industry-leading DobiMigrate software as the bundled enterprise file migration solution for all customers who purchase a new PowerStore appliance.

DobiMigrate is now included in the package with every PowerStore appliance. Regardless of how much data needs to be migrated, it is free of charge. It is fully tested and compatible with PowerStore. DobiMigrate enables users from non-Dell arrays to efficiently migrate their data to PowerStore technology.

Customers can use DobiMigrate to achieve the fast and accurate file migration with minimal effort due to DobiMigrate’s scalable architecture and ease-of-use. If a customer opts to use the included service, they can simply reach out to the Datadobi team for a Starter Pack to get the ball rolling on the project.

The IT teams behind the world’s largest and most complex migration projects rely on DobiMigrate. The software is ideally suited to mid-market and enterprise organizations adopting PowerStore to optimize their storage strategy across today’s varied and complex use cases.

Datadobi has a long-standing and successful history with Dell, and our continued collaboration will enable organizations to modernize their infrastructure to meet demanding storage requirements.

For further information about migrating file data to the Dell PowerStore platform, please visit: https://www.delltechnologies.com/en-us/storage/powerstore-storage-appliance.htm.