Auburn Hills, Michigan – DESTACO is pleased to announce that it has completed quality enhancements for three models within its 800 Series Manual Clamp product family. These updates are in line with DESTACO’s commitment to continuously review and identify ways to improve the capabilities of its products, with an ultimate goal of achieving the highest level of innovative performance for each and every component.

“Our customers and their needs drive us to stay on the cutting edge of product enhancement and performance,” said Russell Toney, President of DESTACO. “These updates to the 800 Series Manual Clamp product line illustrate how we are constantly listening to our customers’ needs and always striving to satisfy them.”

Receiving the most extensive quality enhancements is the Model 802-U Manual Clamp. The updates include an upgraded air cylinder that ensures the clamp’s exerting force is less than the maximum holding capacity when operated at normal pressure, which extends service life; new composite bearings on the trunnion mount and cylinder pivot point that eliminate metal-to-metal contact while requiring no lubrication; and a redesigned clevis bolt, along with increased rivet and pre-stop diameters that increase longevity.

Two other 800 Series Manual Clamps have also been updated:

Model 807-U: Now features lubrication- and maintenance-free composite bearings on the trunnion mount, a redesigned clevis bolt and a reconfigured base, resulting in the elimination of any hesitation that could compromise the unit’s open/close performance.

Features new composite bearings that eliminate metal-to-metal contact, thereby extending service life, while requiring no lubrication or maintenance

To learn more about DESTACO’s complete portfolio of Manual Clamp models, or any of its high-performance automation, workholding or remote-handling solutions, please visit destaco.com or call (888) DESTACO (888-337-8226).

About DESTACO

DESTACO, a Dover Corporation company, is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance automation, workholding and remote-handling solutions. The company serves customers in a variety of end-markets, including the automotive, life sciences, consumer packaged goods, aerospace, industrial and nuclear sectors.

Built on a legacy of more than 100 years, DESTACO offers a comprehensive portfolio of products designed to engineer precise movement, placement and control solutions that drive productivity and uptime for manufacturers around the world. The DESTACO family of products consists of industry-leading brands such as DESTACO Manual Clamps, Power Clamps, and End Effectors; Camco™ and Ferguson™ Indexers; Robohand™ Grippers; and CRL™ Manipulators and Transfer Ports.

DESTACO is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S.A. The company has more than 800 employees with 13 locations, in 9 countries, across the Americas, Europe and Asia. More information is available at destaco.com.

DESTACO is part of Dover Corporation, a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. Dover delivers innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for more than 65 years, our team of more than 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what’s possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under “DOV.” Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

