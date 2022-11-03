Dispatch saves its drivers time through route optimization.

Leading B2B industrial last-mile delivery company Dispatch is proving valuable to its network of independent drivers with route optimization software and an easy-to-use platform, which reduces delivery time for drivers and customers.

Dispatch optimizes logistics for industrial industries that beneﬁt from keeping workers focused, including HVAC, building products, electrical, paint, plumbing and industrial machinery. Using the Dispatch Marketplace pre-approved independent contractor drivers can use route optimization that helps drivers deliver faster, using fewer miles, while sitting in less trafﬁc. The platform also provides transparency for B2B customers by providing ETAs and photo proof of order delivery.

“We are growing to accommodate the needs of the ﬁnal-mile delivery industry and providing capacity-building solutions for our B2B customers,” said Dispatch CEO and Co-Founder Andrew Leone. “Dispatch customers include companies needing parts delivered to their job site to complete a repair, as well as companies that are using our Dispatch Connect technology to optimize and create efﬁciencies in routing their vehicles.”

Currently available in about 60 U.S. cities, Dispatch saves industrial businesses money by providing an on-demand, last-mile delivery solution that simpliﬁes day-to-operations, manages ﬂeets and gains end-to-end visibility through routing, tracking and managing deliveries via tech solutions like Dispatch Marketplace, Connect and API. With many Dispatch clients now opting to use the company’s expanding network of drivers as their outsourced ﬂeet, the company also solves last-mile challenges for companies that have done away with their delivery vehicles – often resulting in fuel, emissions and maintenance reductions.

The last-mile is recognized as an expensive challenge, especially with next-day, same-day and on-demand delivery expectations growing in both B2C and B2B models. Last-mile delivery accounts for up to 50 percent of total delivery costs across all modes of transportation, according to a recent study by Deloitte. Lots of drivers will be needed to meet last-mile delivery needs since the global market is projected to increase to more than $268 billion by 2028, according to a ReAnIn report.

Replacing traditional courier services by offering on-demand deliveries with real time updates and dynamic ETAs since 2016, Dispatch empowers businesses by simplifying last-mile deliveries for businesses. The company can deliver job site materials in as few as 90 minutes, using its unique platform that both its B2B customers and network of drivers utilize.

For additional information, visit www.dispatchit.com.