DocShipper, announces the opening of a new office in Beirut, Lebanon, to support its strong growth in the MENA region and globally.

The startup specializing in procurement, international logistics, and distribution has strengthened its teams with the recruitment of new Lebanese employees. More than 30 new hires are also planned for 2023. This is the group’s ﬁrst oﬃce in the Middle East, and it’s second in the MENA region.

The launch of this new headquarters is a key step for DocShipper, which aims to have a local presence in all regions of the world. The company has been bootstrapping (self-ﬁnancing) since its inception and is pursuing this goal to get closer to both its customers and the agents it works with.

“The art of navigation and trade are characteristic of the Phoenician civilization. Thus, this oﬃce in Lebanon will allow DocShipper to support its international expansion with a very high-level talent pool. For professionals and recent graduates, this represents very attractive professional opportunities. They will be able to develop their experience in a dynamic work environment. The Lebanese team will be an essential link in the acceleration of our growth” says Nicolas Rahmé, CEO and co-founder of the Group.

“DocShipper offers a great opportunity for talent from Lebanon. They will be able to join a fast-growing international company that offers real career opportunities, projects for renowned clients, and a young and dynamic corporate culture. It is the demonstration that despite the economic crisis that Lebanon is undergoing, we are convinced of the potential and skills of this country and participate at our level in its recovery,” adds Pierre Rahmé, Co-founder and Head of the Sourcing Department.

Despite the profound changes the country is currently undergoing, the Franco-Lebanese co-founders of the startup believe that thanks to its young talents, a better future awaits Lebanon. With the opening of the new oﬃce, Docshipper joins companies such as CMA-CGM in delivering a strong and reassuring message to the Lebanese.

Lebanese employees will be trained, mentored, and supported throughout their careers at DocShipper by an expert management team. The Group also offers them many career opportunities in other international subsidiaries and real prospects for advancement.

About DocShipper

Based in Hong Kong, DocShipper is an import/export startup. It is on its way to disrupting a multi-billion dollar industry by breaking the codes of the sector both digitally and operationally.

DocShipper’s mission is to assist individuals, SMEs, and large groups in the complex and archaic sector that is the supply chain. From procurement assistance to international transport and 3PL, DocShipper is the single point of contact for its customers.

The company’s goal is to simplify the international trade industry through digitalization so that companies can focus on growing their business.

