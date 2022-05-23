211-room hotel recognized for outstanding and transformational land-use development, best practices and creative visioning.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – New Jersey-based land-use consultancy Dresdner Robin announced that its project, the Canopy Hotel, has won a ULI Northern New Jersey Excellence Award for best hospitality project. Award winners are recognized for transformational land-use developments, best practices and creative visioning. The firm provided surveying, civil engineering and landscape architectural design services for the complex, which opened in late 2021 in the Powerhouse Arts District of the gold coast of Jersey City.

The development, located in a FEMA flood zone, required flood mitigation measures and stormwater management systems that were evaluated and developed by Dresdner Robin. The firm also provided flood certifications, construction survey layout control, and streetscape and site lighting design.

“This project transformed a previously vacant and unsightly lot,” said Dresdner Robin’s Mark Vizzini, the Associate Director of Land Development. “It was engineered and designed to keep true to the neighborhood’s industrial and arts-based past. And, with the precision and detail that went into the structure, it has become an anchor for the Powerhouse Arts District, so we’re thrilled to see the recognition it deserves.”

The Canopy Hotel, located at 159 Morgan Street, is situated along the former industrial and manufacturing corridor of the Powerhouse Arts District. Within the last 6 years, the area has been redeveloped to include high-rise luxury residential, office space, and arts-centered construction projects, several of which Dresdner Robin has contributed to.

The ULI Northern New Jersey Awards for Excellence, widely known as the most prestigious by the real estate and land use industry, began in 1979 to recognize superior development efforts in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. Winning projects represent the highest standards of achievement in the development industry.

Finalists and winners are selected by the ULI jury, which represents a range of panelists from various geographic locations and many areas of real estate and land use expertise, including finance, planning, development, public affairs, design, and professional services, among others. Project partners of the Canopy Hotel include Panepinto Properties, The Kabr Group, Three Wall Capital and Greentree Construction.

Along with a bar and bistro located at the ground level, the hotel includes 1,400 square feet of meeting space, a 24-hour fitness studio and guest areas for live events. An outdoor terrace with seating and a green wall for seasonal plantings is also available, which was designed by Dresdner Robin’s team of landscape architects.

About Dresdner Robin

Dresdner Robin is a leading land-use consultancy covering the New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia metro markets. The full-service firm provides creative solutions that emphasize service, client satisfaction and technological innovation with specialties in site and civil engineering, land surveying, environmental services, planning, and surveying and landscape architecture in the revival of urban landscapes. Dresdner Robin’s multifunctional teams are strategically located in offices throughout the New York City, New Jersey and Philadelphia metro areas. For more information about Dresdner Robin, visit http://www.dresdnerrobin.com.