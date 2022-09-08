Spectris has completed the acquisition of Dytran Instruments, Inc., after the transaction received the required regulatory approval.

As a result, Dytran will be integrated into the HBK business.

The acquisition of Dytran will broaden HBK’s existing sensor offering and further advance its ability to design and deliver custom sensing solutions with a fast turnaround.

California-based Dytran is a leading designer and manufacturer of piezoelectric sensors that measure vibration, force, and pressure. They also offer an advanced sensing line that includes 6DoF sensors, MEMS accelerometers, and digital smart sensors.

Dytran’s innovative products are used in product development testing and embedded monitoring solutions in space, aerospace, industrial, and automotive applications. Like HBK, Dytran sensors enable technology innovators to invent platforms and solutions of the future.

With its largest market in North America, Dytran will enable HBK to increase market penetration and build sales in the region. At the same time, HBK’s global presence will extend the reach of Dytran products and support worldwide.

With more than 75 years of experience in setting industry standards, HBK is the trusted expert in test and measurement. The acquisition of Dytran further brings innovation, agility, and customer-focused solutions to HBK.

Ben Bryson, President HBK, said:

“I’m very excited to welcome Dytran and its employees into HBK. Together we will enhance customer processes and assets with sensing solutions. With a strong position in space, aerospace, and defence, we will bring additional value from our piezoelectric accelerometers, delivering higher customer intimacy and a broader product capability. The precision sensing sector is well placed to grow in a more connected and sustainable world and the addition of Dytran will support us to empower the innovators.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.hbkworld.com/en/blog/dytran-joins-hottinger-bruel-kjaer



About HBK – Hottinger Brüel & Kjær

The two market leaders, HBM and Brüel & Kjær, have joined forces as HBK – Hottinger Brüel & Kjær – to form the world’s foremost provider of integrated test, measurement, control, and simulation solutions.

HBK – Hottinger Brüel & Kjær – provides a complete portfolio of solutions across the test and measurement product life cycle, that unite the physical world of sensors, testing and measurement with the digital world of simulation, modelling software and analysis. By creating a scalable and open data acquisition hardware, software and simulation ecosystem, product developers can cut time-to-market, drive innovation and take the lead in a highly competitive global marketplace.

For more information, please visit www.hbkworld.com