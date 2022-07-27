ELFA’s MLFI-25 reports economic activity from 25 companies representing a cross section of the $900 billion equipment finance sector.

Washington, DC—The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association’s (ELFA) Monthly Leasing and Finance Index (MLFI-25), which reports economic activity from 25 companies representing a cross section of the $900 billion equipment finance sector, showed their overall new business volume for June was $10.3 billion, down 1 percent year-over-year from new business volume in June 2021. Volume was up 10 percent from $9.4 billion in May. Year-to-date, cumulative new business volume was up 6 percent compared to 2021.

Receivables over 30 days were 1.5 percent, down from 1.6 percent the previous month and down from 1.8 percent in the same period in 2021. Charge-offs were 0.15 percent, up from 0.12 percent the previous month and down from 0.22 percent in the year-earlier period.

Credit approvals totaled 78.1 percent, up from 76.8 percent in May. Total headcount for equipment finance companies was down 3.5 percent year-over-year.

Separately, the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation’s Monthly Confidence Index (MCI-EFI) in July is 46.1, a decrease from 50.9 in June.

ELFA President and CEO Ralph Petta said, “Respondents to the June report indicate another strong month in originations and credit quality. Inflation continues to provide a headwind in an otherwise benign economy. The Fed has signaled its resolve to meet these inflationary pressures by steadily increasing short-term interest rates, without throwing cold water on our post-pandemic economic recovery. Providers of equipment finance have risen to the occasion, enabling businesses, both large and small, to acquire the productive assets they need to grow their businesses to meet their customers’ needs.”

Brad Peterson, CEO, Channel, said, “Channel volume versus last month and last year significantly exceeds the MLFI-25, mainly driven by two new business units and product development. Like most, our portfolio is also outperforming expectations and historical levels in both delinquency and write-offs. We monitor performance data intensely to identify potential economic-driven deterioration by industry, geography and equipment type, among others. The primary business challenges we face today are the rapidly changing cost of funds, an uncertain economic environment, and dramatic growth compounded by the complexity of finding new employees.”

About ELFA’s MLFI-25

The MLFI-25 is the only near-real-time index that reflects capex, or the volume of commercial equipment financed in the U.S. The MLFI-25 is released globally at 8 a.m. Eastern time from Washington, D.C., each month on the day before the U.S. Department of Commerce releases the durable goods report. The MLFI-25 is a financial indicator that complements the durable goods report and other economic indexes, including the Institute for Supply Management Index, which reports economic activity in the manufacturing sector. Together with the MLFI-25 these reports provide a complete view of the status of productive assets in the U.S. economy: equipment produced, acquired and financed.

The MLFI-25 is a time series that reflects two years of business activity for the 25 companies currently participating in the survey. The latest MLFI-25, including methodology and participants, is available at www.elfaonline.org/knowledge-hub/mlfi-25-monthly-leasing-and-finance-index.

The MLFI-25 is part of the Knowledge Hub, the source for business intelligence in the equipment finance industry. Visit the hub at www.elfaonline.org/KnowledgeHub.

MLFI-25 Methodology

ELFA produces the MLFI-25 survey to help member organizations achieve competitive advantage by providing them with leading-edge research and benchmarking information to support strategic business decision making.

The MLFI-25 is a barometer of the trends in U.S. capital equipment investment. Five components are included in the survey: new business volume (originations), aging of receivables, charge-offs, credit approval ratios, (approved vs. submitted) and headcount for the equipment finance business.

The MLFI-25 measures monthly commercial equipment lease and loan activity as reported by participating ELFA member equipment finance companies representing a cross section of the equipment finance sector, including small ticket, middle-market, large ticket, bank, captive and independent leasing and finance companies. Based on hard survey data, the responses mirror the economic activity of the broader equipment finance sector and current business conditions nationally.

About ELFA

The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) is the trade association that represents companies in the nearly $1 trillion equipment finance sector, which includes financial services companies and manufacturers engaged in financing capital goods. ELFA members are the driving force behind the growth in the commercial equipment finance market and contribute to capital formation in the U.S. and abroad. Its 580 members include independent and captive leasing and finance companies, banks, financial services corporations, broker/packagers and investment banks, as well as manufacturers and service providers. ELFA has been equipping business for success for more than 60 years. For more information, please visit www.elfaonline.org.

Please visit www.elfaonline.org/knowledge-hub/knowledge-hub-home for additional information.

The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization that propels the equipment finance sector—and its people—forward through industry-specific knowledge, intelligence, and programs that contribute to industry innovation, individual careers, and the overall betterment of the equipment leasing and finance industry. The Foundation is funded through charitable individual and corporate donations. Learn more at www.leasefoundation.org.

