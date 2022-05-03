Cowan Dynamics, a leading industrial valve actuator manufacturer, continues to advance valve automation with the release of the E2H-ESD.

Cowan Dynamics, a leading industrial valve actuator manufacturer, continues to advance valve automation with the release of the E2H-ESD. The E2H-ESD actuator is the newest addition to their electro-hydraulic actuator lineup and is designed specifically for Emergency Shutoff Valve (ESD) automation.

“In 2021 we released the ZE-ESD – a Zero Emission, ESD valve fail-safe system used in remote areas where power is not available. This product was successfully implemented and praised by remote pipeline operators.” Says Maria Aguirre, Director of Business Development. “Refineries and pipeline operators required more advanced valve automation for their ESD valves. We are pleased to announce the release of the E2H-ESD. The system provides ESD valve automation with state-of-the-art monitoring and precision valve control. Simply mount the E2H-ESD system to the ESD valve – connect to a voltage power supply and your pipeline is protected.”

The ESD-E2H combines the best of hydraulic, and electric actuation in one self-contained system. The E2H-ESD features a completely modular design consisting of the following modules: hydraulic power, hydraulic cylinder, scotch yoke mechanism, spring canister, and control panel for local and remote operation.

In the E2H-ESD actuators, the motor stops when there is no movement required from the valve, this leads to a very low power consumption, an increased life of moving components and eliminates any down time often needed in units where the operation is done using pressurized oil in an accumulator system. In these systems, if its true that the capacity and energy consumption its lower, the system must recharge the accumulators after a few operations have been completed in which time the unit is inoperative, this could affect the reliability of the actuator to achieve an emergency action

Emergency shutdown signals can be designed to perform desired action per application specifications and move the valve to the desired position (fully open/close, last-locked) within specified time.

Key features of the E2H-ESD:

Fully modular design

Torques up to 3,000,000 in-lbs.

On/Off Service, Emergency shut off valves (ESD)

Local and remote control

Visual position indicators

Explosion proof design

SIL 3 (Pending)

Fast acting

Fail Last, Fail Close or Fail Open

Operating Pressure: 2,500 psi

Partial stroke test (PST)

Manual override, Hydraulic hand pump

Electricals CSA certified

Its modular design is unique in the market and not only provides multiple benefits for standardization, service, and maintenance but it also allows the user to completely remove the hydraulic power and the electrical controls from the actuator mechanism in cases of high vibration or when there are issues with accessibility. “We designed this product around the modular concept to allow the customer to have the flexibility to remove the hydraulics and controls in the field with very minimal work since an important reason for failure of electric and electrohydraulic actuators is vibration in the pipe transferred to the process valve” say Maria Aguirre Director of Business Development.

Learn more about the E2H-ESD:

About Cowan Dynamics Inc.

For over 60 years Cowan Dynamics continues to lead the way with their range of actuator valve automation & controls. Their products are used globally in harsh environments and are chosen for their safety features, product performance and reliability.

The head office and manufacturing facilities are located in Montreal, Quebec. They are represented by an international value-added partner network.