Onalaska, WI– Empire Screen Printing, a leading manufacturer of screen printed products, carries a multitude of options for labels, stickers, and decals for the food and beverage, major and small appliances, power tools, medical, sporting goods, OEM, electronic, automotive, aircraft, printing, and retail markets. While commonly mistaken as the same thing, there are important differences between labels, stickers, and decals, and Empire can help companies choose which options are best for their particular application. All three have a substrate, adhesive backing, and a top lamination or clear coat. The specific construction and printing processes depend on the durability requirements and placement of the product, and Empire has expertise in all of these options.

For primarily indoor applications, Empire calls attention to their selection of labels, particularly for branding and advertising the content of a package. Labels are the most inexpensive option and, for many applications, are considered to be a throwaway item. However, shelf-life attention-grabbing options are necessary for consumer household items, such as cleaners, detergents, cosmetics, beverages, and retail labels. Empire’s Cold-Foil can enhance the product’s appearance by applying a metallic foil layer to labels (and stickers) in silver, gold, or holographic designs. Paper or BOPP materials with .001″ adhesive are typical material constructions for a label, but adding lamination will provide extra protection or pizzazz. They are produced on Empire’s Flexographic, Graphium, or Digital printers and can be supplied in rolls, on sheets, or individually.

Stickers are a step higher in durability and are used for indoor and outdoor applications. Empire stickers comprise more durable materials, vinyl or polyester, a more aggressive adhesive, and lamination for added protection. Stickers are a great way to advertise a brand, such as bumper stickers, or used for inventory control with variable data, barcoding, or serializing stickers (or labels). Stickers are ideal for informative graphics, warehousing, brand identity graphics, art reproduction, humor/entertaining pictures, decorative purposes, window graphics, etc. Empire’s removable or pressure-sensitive adhesive allows for repositioning before finalizing their placement. Empire also offers the magiCAL line of eye-catching, pressure-sensitive vinyl with design options such as glitter or kaleidoscope for an edge over the competition. Stickers are available on combo sheets, rolls, or individually, and individual stickers can have a split back for easy removal of the liner paper. They can be ordered in custom shapes and sizes.

For the most heavy-duty applications, Empire offers decals. Decals can be used on equipment or other industrial needs when durability and longevity are essential, either indoors or outdoors. Applications include product brand identity and graphic overlays, industrial decals such as warning or danger decals, notice decals, or informational graphics. Decal materials range from vinyl, polyester, or polycarbonates, varying in material thicknesses and adhesive options. Empire also offers tab or split liner backing to remove the lining and apply the decal easily. There are several options available to enhance decals, such as pre-spaced vinyl decals, embossing, or doming. Pre-spaced vinyl decals are individual letters, printed with liner backing and a premask over the top to hold the structure and easy application. Embossing is a unique die process that creates a relief used to provide functionality or enhance the decorative design. Doming is a scratch-resistant coating that provides dimension and durability to the decal design. As with stickers, decals can be custom ordered to the company’s desired shapes and sizes. Stickers and decals are printed using our environmentally-friendly screen print process and on our Graphium or digital presses.

Whether your company needs labels, stickers, decals, or all three, Empire offers multiple printing processes to give companies the flexibility and best process for their product needs. In general, Empire offers sustainable printing processes in screen printing, as a Wisconsin Green Tier Company and all printing options are available through their custom print shop. Empire’s guarantee states that “Empire stands by its product. As a custom print manufacturer, we guarantee our product will meet your specifications, or we’ll make it right. If you’re not completely satisfied, your assets are yours. We won’t hold you hostage in your quest to find a product solution that meets your needs.” For more information on Empire Screen Printing’s technology for your market, visit www.empirescreen.com.

Empire is a family-owned, award-winning business that prides itself on using environmentally-friendly print methods. A full-service company in OEM and POP markets, Empire produces overlays, vinyl decals, crystal-line domes, nameplates, magnets, and roll labels, using UV LED and UV screening, digital, and flexographic printing.

