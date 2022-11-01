FPT Industrial has inaugurated its new ePowertrain plant.

Turin, Italy

FPT Industrial has inaugurated its new ePowertrain plant, the carbon-neutral site fully dedicated to the production of electric axles for heavy commercial vehicles, electric central drives, and to the assembly of battery packs for light commercial vehicles and buses.

Electric Axles for HCV – eAX 840-R. Designed for Nikola Tre, engineered for customers’ needs

Installed for the first time on the Nikola Tre BEV, the eAX 840-R is a dual-eMotor axle for vehicles up to 44 tons GCVW (Gross Combined Vehicle Weight) which guarantees high performance and efficiency, reliability, and low TCO, with long oil change intervals and a rated service lifetime of up to 1,200,000 km.

LCV Central Drive – eCD 140. Integrating an electric drive system into existing conventional vehicles

FPT Industrial’s engineering team has designed a lean, integrated central drive system for light commercial vehicles and minibuses in order to guarantee easy integration into existing platforms. For rear-wheel drive applications, as with all Brand products, the eCD 140 is extremely durable, efficient, and reliable (up to 350,000 km, with lifetime oil fill).

Battery packs

Thanks to the company’s know-how and its partnership with Microvast, a market leader in ultra-fast-charging, long-life battery power systems, the Brand has started battery pack development and production for commercial vehicle, minibus, and bus applications, featuring multipack options for both goods and people transport missions.

eBS 37 – Battery pack for zero-emission urban mobility

The 37 kWh FPT Battery Pack for LCV and Minibus applications is a modular battery pack that incorporates Microvast cells and modules with unique lithium-ion technology offering impressive energy density and depth-of-discharge (95%), with advantages in terms of reduced battery weight. Thanks also to NMC (Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese) technology, the most high-performance solution to date (for commercial vehicle applications), the eBS 37 offers quick charging/discharge times.

The high flexibility due to in-house BMS and modular solutions makes FPT battery packs adaptable to individual mission requirements.

eBS 69 – Battery pack for zero-emission people transport

The 69 kWh FPT Battery Pack for bus applications is a modular battery pack that incorporates Microvast cells and modules with unique Lithium-ion technology offering impressive energy density, for best-in-class performance in city bus applications. Thanks also to NMC (Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese) technology, the most versatile, powerful, and high-performance solution to date, the eBS69 offers quick charging/discharge times. Once again, the high flexibility due to in-house BMS and “modular” solutions makes FPT battery packs adaptable to different applications, from city to intercity Buses.

Iveco Group FPT Industrial ePowertrain plant in Turin

FPT Industrial is a brand of Iveco Group (IVG: MI), dedicated to the design, production, and sale of powertrains and solutions for on- and off-road vehicles, as well as marine and power generation applications. Over 8,000 people across eleven production sites and eleven R&D centers work for FPT Industrial all around the world. Active in nearly 100 different countries, its global sales and its Customer Service department supports all Brand customers. The extensive product offering includes six engine ranges with power outputs from 42 hp to over 1,000 hp, transmissions with torque up to 500 Nm, and front and rear axles from 2.45 to 32 tonne GAW (Gross Axle Weight). FPT Industrial offers the most complete line-up of natural gas engines for industrial applications on the market, with power outputs ranging from 50 to 520 hp. A dedicated ePowertrain division is accelerating the path towards net zero-emissions mobility, with electric drivelines, battery packs, and battery management systems.

This extensive offering, and its strong focus on R&D, makes FPT Industrial a world leader in industrial powertrains and solutions. For more information, visit www.fptindustrial.com.

Media Contacts

Sara Emilia Benetti, +39 3386674878

Emanuela Ciliberti, +39 3666860754

E-mail: press@fptindustrial.com