Exact Metrology recently announced the arrival of the GOM ScanCobot, a a mobile measuring station with a collaborative robot.

ScanCobot in action.

Exact Metrology: A Division of In-Place Machining Company and a comprehensive 3D metrology service provider and hardware sales company, recently announced the arrival of the GOM ScanCobot at their Milwaukee area office. The machine was set up, programmed and run by Phil Rediger, Exact Metrology applications engineer.

The ScanCobot is a mobile measuring station with a collaborative robot, a motorized rotation table and powerful software. According to Rediger, “…The software figures out the optimal positions to scan to get the most comprehensive profile possible on the part.” The device provides cleaner, more accurate data than manual scans. To measure a part completely, the sensor must face the part from different directions. The robot arm has an ATOS Q scanner mounted on the end effector. Combined with the motorized rotation table, the robot articulates the 3-view scanner around it.

Measurement planning, digitizing and inspection take place in the virtual measuring room (VMR) of the powerful software GOM Inspect Pro. The VMR is the central control and measurement planning software that represents the complete measuring procedure. In the software, the CAD data set of the part to be inspected is imported together with the associated measurement plan. The sensor positions and robot paths are computed fully automatically. Additionally, automatic teaching allows the user to work with the system without the need for specific robot programming skills.

Thanks to the Blue Light Equalizer and fast data processing, ATOS Q offers a superior performance. The Blue Light Equalizer enables high-speed fringe projection and is so powerful that even on uncooperative surfaces short measuring times can be achieved. Two different ATOS Q scanners are available. Both can handle a 500mm cube part.

The ScanCobot can easily and quickly be moved from one location to another. Only a standard socket is required for commissioning. It can also be used with a tripod for select scanning.

Exact Metrology offers the device for sale or service and is designed for multiple, repeat scans on a production line, as one-off scans. Currently, the company is focused on promoting this product for diecast and injection molded parts. However, the uses are many, including composite and additive parts.

In-Place Machining Company, with facilities in Wisconsin, Washington, Virginia, Ohio, and Ontario, Canada, is the premier provider of high-precision engineered on-site machining, metrology, and large scale cutting & drilling services for a wide range of renewable energy, aerospace, industrial, and military customers throughout the world.

Exact Metrology: A Division of In-Place Machining Company, is ISO9001, AS9100 Certified as well as ITAR Registered.

Exact Metrology: A Division of In-Place Machining Company, with facilities in Cincinnati, Ohio, Moline, Illinois and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, plus affiliated offices throughout the country, is a comprehensive metrology services provider, offering customers 3D and CT scanning, reverse engineering, quality inspection, product development and 2D drawings. The company also provides turnkey metrology solutions, including equipment sales and lease/rental arrangements.

GOM GmbH

GOM, a company of the ZEISS Group, specializes in industrial 3D coordinate measuring technology, 3D computed tomography and 3D testing. From product development to production and worldwide distribution, GOM offers machines and systems for manual and automated 3D digitizing, evaluation software, training and professional support from a single source. In industries such as automotive, aerospace, energy and consumer goods, more than 17,000 GOM system installations are in use internationally. At more than 60 locations and with more than 1,200 metrology specialists, GOM guarantees profound advice and first-class service. Since mid-2019, GOM has been a part of the ZEISS Group and has formed the Center of Excellence for optical metrology. With more than 31,000 employees in 50 countries and annual revenue totaling more than 6.4 billion euros, ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics.

To see the ScanCobot in action click: https://youtu.be/F5fGyhzK1Rw

