Exact Metrology: A Division of In-Place Machining Company and a comprehensive 3D metrology service provider and hardware sales company, recently exhibited at the Coordinate Metrology Society Conference (CMSC).

Held in Orlando, Florida, the conference provided attendees with the opportunity to try the latest innovative coordinate metrology equipment and educate themselves in metrology principles. It also included numerous technical presentations from industry experts and hands-on workshops providing training opportunities on metrology hardware and software solutions.

Present in booth 219, Dean Solberg, Vice President of Metrology at Exact Metrology: A Division of In-Place Machining Company, said that it was exciting to be back meeting face-to-face with this unique group of metrology technology professionals. He added that the goal of being at the CMSC this year, was to re-introduce Exact Metrology to the industry and share the additional solutions and measurement service offerings the company now provides as part of the Measurement & Alignment Services Group of In-Place Machining Company. Partnering with them in this group is OASIS Alignment Services: A Division of In-Place Machining Company, a long-time supporter of the CMS and provider of 3D metrology and alignment services.

Chris Lafferty scanning with Artec Leo

Demonstrated in the Exact Metrology booth was the handheld Artec Leo 3D Scanner. The Leo seamlessly captures 3D renderings, offering onboard automatic processing through an intuitive touchscreen. The scanner captures a 360-degree view, loading it on the touchscreen for your review. After the images have been compiled into a 3D image, you can rotate and review the final product. Scanning 80 frames per second, the Artec Leo offers fast, detailed scans of small and large objects. The wide-angle lens allows you to accurately capture large objects, and the high-accuracy scanning lets you move in close to capture intricate details. Additionally, the touch panel screen, built-in battery, and wireless connectivity allow you to capture 3D images without the need for additional equipment.

While at the conference, Exact Metrology representatives had the opportunity to interact with metrology experts from several industries including automotive, aviation, defense, marine (shipbuilding), agriculture and construction.

Talking about the purpose of attending CMSC Mr. Solberg said, “It is always exciting for us to support and be a part of the CMSC and learn about the latest advancements in metrology. Staying ahead of the curve allows us to provide only the best measurement solutions and services to our current customers – and to our now expanded customer base of both In-Place Machining Company and OASIS.”

In-Place Machining Company: On-Site Machining Solutions In-Place, Any Place in the World.

In-Place Machining Company, with facilities in Wisconsin, Washington, Virginia, Ohio, and Ontario, Canada, is the premier provider of high-precision engineered on-site machining, metrology, and large scale cutting & drilling services for a wide range of renewable energy, aerospace, industrial, and military customers throughout the world.

Exact Metrology: A Division of In-Place Machining Company, is ISO9001, AS9100 Certified as well as ITAR Registered.

Exact Metrology: A Division of In-Place Machining Company, with facilities in Cincinnati, Ohio, Moline, Illinois and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, plus affiliated offices throughout the country, is a comprehensive metrology services provider, offering customers 3D and CT scanning, reverse engineering, quality inspection, product development and 2D drawings. The company also provides turnkey metrology solutions, including equipment sales and lease/rental arrangements.

OASIS Alignment Services: A Division of In-Place Machining Company

OASIS Alignment Services: A Division of In-Place Machining Company, provides 3-Dimensional Metrology Services, Precision Alignment Inspections and Diagnostics and Mechanical Services across a wide range of industries including aerospace, automotive, power generation, shipbuilding, pulp and paper, converting, printing, plastics, textiles and more. OASIS has completed thousands of successful projects since its inception in 1982 and continues to set industry standards in alignment procedures, specialized tooling and reporting techniques. OASIS operates service centers in New Hampshire, North Carolina, Florida, Ohio, Wisconsin, California, Washington, and Ontario and Québec, Canada. For more visit www.oasisalignment.com

About Artec 3D

Artec 3D is an international company, headquartered in Luxembourg, with offices in the United States (Santa Clara, California), China (Shanghai) and Russia (Moscow). Artec 3D develops and produces innovative 3D solutions and products. Artec has a team of professional experts in the collection and processing of 3D surfaces as well as biometric facial recognition. Artec 3D’s products and services can be used in many industries, such as in engineering, medicine, media and design, entertainment, fashion, historic preservation, security technology and many more.

