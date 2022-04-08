Exact Metrology now offers the newest version of the Artec Micro, an ultra-high precision industrial desktop 3D scanner.

Exact Metrology: A Division of In-Place Machining Company and a comprehensive 3D metrology service provider and hardware sales company, now offers the newest version of its Artec Micro scanner. This new model distinguishes itself through its professional ultra-high precision industrial desktop 3D scanner, designed to deliver industrial-quality scans in just one click.

With a 2-year warranty, features of the Artec Micro include up to 10 microns accuracy and is perfect for quality testing and reverse engineering. It produces metrology-grade scans suitable for quality control, while removing the need for targets on the scanned object.

Artec Micro’s advanced twin color cameras and blue LED lights are synchronized with the scanner’s dual-axis rotation system to create a digital copy of your object with a minimum of frames captured. In addition, the Smart Scanning mode captures every surface of the object in the least amount of time, using an ideal number of frames. A minimum amount of training is required with Micro, as the scanner is user-friendly and ready to set up quickly. The scanner integrates with Artec Studio for real-time digital capture.

Delivering highly accurate scans, not only can Micro “see” well below the human visibility threshold of 40 microns, but its 3D measurements are among the best in today’s cutting edge scanners, making it a perfect choice for inspection and much more. Reverse engineering is completed with Artec Micro’s precise 3D measurement to digitally fit together legacy parts with those customers create, capturing even the smallest details that most scanners miss.

In minutes, Artec Micro transforms intricate items into CAD/CAM data for design, modification, 3D printing and casting. As a result, this saves hours of time in the design and production of complex pieces. The scanner also creates highly-detailed 3D models.

In-Place Machining Company: On-Site Machining Solutions In-Place, Any Place in the World.

In-Place Machining Company, with facilities in Wisconsin, Washington, Virginia, Ohio, and Ontario, Canada, is the premier provider of high-precision engineered on-site machining, metrology, and large scale cutting & drilling services for a wide range of renewable energy, aerospace, industrial, and military customers throughout the world.

Exact Metrology: A Division of In-Place Machining Company, is ISO9001, AS9100 Certified as well as ITAR Registered.

Exact Metrology: A Division of In-Place Machining Company, with facilities in Cincinnati, Ohio, Moline, Illinois and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, plus affiliated offices throughout the country, is a comprehensive metrology services provider, offering customers 3D and CT scanning, reverse engineering, quality inspection, product development and 2D drawings. The company also provides turnkey metrology solutions, including equipment sales and lease/rental arrangements.

About Artec 3D

Artec 3D is an international company, headquartered in Luxembourg, with offices in the United States (Santa Clara, California), China (Shanghai) and Russia (Moscow). Artec 3D develops and produces innovative 3D solutions and products. Artec has a team of professional experts in the collection and processing of 3D surfaces as well as biometric facial recognition. Artec 3D’s products and services can be used in many industries, such as in engineering, medicine, media and design, entertainment, fashion, historic preservation, security technology and many more.

