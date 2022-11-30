Exus Management Partners have launched the Exus Partners Energy Fund (EPEF I) to target strategic stakes & renewables assets across Europe.

Madrid – Exus Management Partners, a leading expert in powering sustainable investments through operational excellence, has launched a standalone renewable energy investment fund, Exus Partners Energy Fund I (EPEF I).

Founded and anchored by the senior global team at Exus, EPEF I will adopt a co-investment, low-risk, diversified approach to the development and acquisition of wind and solar assets in Western European Markets.

Exus is closing the first round of fundraising at the end of 2022, drawing on a broad base of non-institutional investors, with the fund’s closing target of €50m expected to be reached by H1 of 2023.

Having already secured exclusivity across several potential assets that will allow Exus to showcase their asset management expertise, EPEF I investment mandate will target a 70% capital deployment within the Iberian market, with the remainder focusing on carefully selected opportunities across Europe.

Exus will be actively managing all assets acquired by EPEF I ensuring maximum possible value extraction from them, whilst maintaining operational costs to a minimum. Moreover, it will leverage its internal expertise to explore potential upsides such as repowering, hybridisation and others.

Luis Adao da Fonseca, Exus Founder & Managing Partner, commented, “This is a key strategic project for Exus. Working with family and friends, we’ve created a fund that both taps into opportunities in renewables, while mitigating against risk through an opportunistic and diversified approach to projects that present value potential through re-powering, hybridisation, as well as operational improvements.

“In choosing to invest in wind and solar assets, and geographies where we have an intricate understanding of the market, we are confident of delivering consistent and reliable returns to investors, while participating in the critical momentum in the global clean energy journey.”

About Exus

Exus is an independent investment and asset management firm focused on the renewable energy sector. The company works on behalf of an increasing variety of institutional and private investors to source opportunities, acquire assets and undertake fully integrated technical and commercial management of renewable energy portfolios worldwide.

Exus draws on its wide-ranging expertise to help its investors optimise technical performance, reduce financial risks, and ensure long-term revenue certainty.

Exus has a growing global presence, with offices in Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, Germany, Turkey, USA, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil. It currently manages an operational portfolio exceeding 10.7GW.

For more information, please visit: www.exuspartners.com