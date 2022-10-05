Focus Search Partners acquires long-standing executive search firm serving industrial and manufacturing clients.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Focus Search Partners, a Vaco company, has announced its acquisition of Brad Martin & Associates, a Minneapolis-based boutique executive search firm founded in 1983. Firm principals Brad and Andy Olson will continue to operate from their offices in Minneapolis as managing directors for Focus Search Partners.

“Since Andy joined the firm five years ago, our business has seen more year-over-year growth than any other period in our nearly 40-year history,” said Brad Olson, founder and principal of Brad Martin & Associates. “We saw an opportunity to broaden our reach, smartly scale our practice and be an additive part of a company and culture whose values align with ours. This partnership will do all of that, while allowing Andy and I to focus on what we do best—delivering a high-touch, high-service experience to our clients.”

For Focus Search Partners, Brad Martin & Associates brings deep roots in the industrial, manufacturing, and distribution space. This is the seventh such acquisition by Focus Search Partners since being acquired by Vaco in 2014.

“Our new partnership significantly expands our market impact within the industrial and manufacturing and distribution sectors,” said Paul Frankenberg, founder and managing partner at Focus Search Partners. “Brad Martin & Associates’ long-time clients are well regarded and highly visible in the market. This is an exciting point in our continued growth as we expand our overall capabilities. This is a natural fit for both firms and together we can achieve even greater growth for ourselves and the clients we serve.”

Brad Martin & Associates has built its reputation as a trusted partner by placing key leaders who fit each unique client’s culture and values while helping to drive meaningful and profitable growth. Under the Focus Search Partners name, they will continue to serve a diverse list of well-known brands like Tennant Company, a publicly traded and globally recognized leader in the cleaning industry. Other companies include Gemini, Inc., a privately held provider of custom, made-to-order signage, and private equity-owned, professional AV technology manufacturer Williams AV.

