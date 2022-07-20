Half of all proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit First Tech Fund.

IMPACT 2022 will bring together global customers and decision makers for a one-day event with industry-led panels and keynotes on topics such as innovation in the age of digital commerce, how to address the complexity of policy abuse, the evolution of payments and more. Eighty-five percent of all sessions will be merchant- or expert-led, creating a space for digital commerce leaders to connect, share best practices and hear directly from their peers.

Speakers include executives from market-leading companies such as Drizly, HelloFresh, Priceline, PrimeTrust, Saks.com, ShopBack and SNIPES.

“Merchants have had to quickly adapt to market changes and evolving customer behavior. As such, digital commerce is now an integral part of maximizing lifetime value and building trust with consumers,” said Emina Zahirovic, associate director, global payments, HelloFresh. “I’m excited for IMPACT 2022 where leaders, disruptors and innovators in this space will have a chance to discuss how to achieve this now and in the future.”

In an effort to make the event truly impactful, Forter will donate half of all event proceeds to First Tech Fund, a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to closing the digital divide by supporting students of underserved backgrounds with technology, practical skills and opportunities to succeed in the modern world.

“We’re in a great position to be able to partner with some of the world’s most innovative brands. The IMPACT Conference creates an opportunity to bring these leaders together to connect, learn from one another, share ideas and have fun while we’re at it,” said Scott Buchanan, chief marketing officer, Forter. “Making an IMPACT is part of our DNA so I’m equally as excited to support First Tech Fund’s fantastic, mission-driven work to empower low-income youth across New York City.”

For more information and to register for IMPACT 2022, visit https://www.impact.forter.com.