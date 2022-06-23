Qualcomm showcased its Robotics RB5 platform at Hannover Messe 2022 with the ForwardX Flex 300 Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR).

Hannover Messe 2022, the most important international event for industrial transformation, came to a close earlier this month in Hannover, Germany. 75,000 attendees saw key themes from 2,500 exhibitors including sustainability, digitalization, industrial 5G, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Among them, China’s leading solution provider of Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), ForwardX Robotics, and the world’s leading wireless technology provider, Qualcomm, jointly appeared at the expo.

Qualcomm showcased its Robotics RB5 Platform with the ForwardX Flex AMR on display. The robotics platform supports 5G connectivity, AI and machine learning, superior computing, and intelligent sensing capabilities. ForwardX Robotics has long focused on logistics and manufacturing services, and now is working with Qualcomm to develop its AMRs.

For this exhibition, Nicolas Chee, Founder and CEO of ForwardX Robotics, said, “We are looking forward to taking this opportunity from Hannover Messe to encourage in-depth exchanges and discussions with partners and customers around the globe. At a critical juncture of industrial transformation, we will contribute to high-quality and sustainable development of the global economy.”

In recent years, as the global digital transformation accelerates and the concept of sustainable development takes root, the industrial manufacturing field is facing great opportunities and challenges in terms of production technology, automation level improvement, and energy consumption and management. For enterprises, meeting the increasingly personalized needs of the market with flexible production is key. Companies need to optimize energy utilization, improve production efficiency, and ultimately achieve green development to stay competitive in the market.

ForwardX Robotics’ visual AMRs provide services for various complex scenarios across different industries such as logistics, manufacturing, and retail. The joint participation with Qualcomm gave ForwardX the opportunity to show global manufacturers the innovative solutions it has to offer.

