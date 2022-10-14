FreshAir Sensor Named to Business NH Magazine’s List of Best Companies to Work For in 2022

Lebanon, NH –FreshAir Sensor, an industry leader in the development of sensors to detect and alert for hazardous chemicals, is proud to announce it has been named to Business NH Magazine’s list of Best Companies to work for in 2022. For 25 years, Business NH Magazine has recognized businesses that go out of their way to create engaging workplaces and understand that fulfilled employees are more productive. FreshAir was selected because of the regular team building activities of their close knit team and their high level of employee engagement.

“FreshAir is honored to be recognized by Business NH Magazine as a Best Company to work for in 2022”, said Jack O’Toole, founder, FreshAir Sensor. “FreshAir continuously strives to create a collaborative team environment through a range of activities that foster employee growth. Every employee has contributed to the company’s success and their dedication has made FreshAir a wonderful place to work.”

This year’s competition attracted a record number of applicants as companies seek to differentiate themselves in a tight labor market. The new workplace realities are evident among this year’s winning companies as flexibility is a consistent focus with many winners offering remote and hybrid work schedule options.

To celebrate the 2022 winners, Business NH Magazine will host the Breakfast with The Best on Oct. 5. It will include two panels with executives from the winning companies and CultureFest: 2022, where participants dig into workplace topics in eight-minute workshops. The Breakfast will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Manchester from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For more information on FreshAir Sensor visit www.FreshAirSensor.com and for the Best Places to Work story, see the latest issue of Business NH Magazine.

About FreshAir

FreshAir has the only technology available to monitor for, immediately detect, and prove tobacco smoking and marijuana smoking. Based on 17 years of research and development, the company’s PolySens® patented polymer sensor technology immediately detects specific molecules in tobacco smoke and marijuana smoke.

FreshAir’s mission is to improve lives through novel sensor technology. As such, the company’s chemistry and engineering teams have an active, on-going research and development agenda to expand the application of existing sensors and develop new sensors for other hazardous chemicals.