Blueprint CFO onboards three new Chief Financial Officer consultants in Q1 2022.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA – In Q1 2022, Orange County-based future focused accounting firm Blueprint CFO onboarded three highly-regarded Chief Financial Officer consultants to the company’s powerhouse executive team.

Blueprint CFO now has seven consulting CFOs on its quickly-expanding roster, including former executives from The Irvine Company, SYSPRO, KPMG, and other industry-leading firms.

“Blueprint CFO is excited to bring these accomplished executives onboard as our firm grows,” Jim Downes, Blueprint CFO founder, says. “2022 is set to be a pivotal year for Blueprint CFO as we expand our team, as well as our capacity to serve our clients and make them even more profitable.”

John Bradley comes to Blueprint CFO with over 25 years of experience helping owners, presidents and CEOs achieve their strategic goals through transparent financials, key business data insights, performance benchmarks, and operational partnerships. John has worked with a diverse clientele and formulated clear strategic roadmaps for small businesses to Fortune 500 companies alike. With a successful track record for helping companies grow and maximize profits, John has extended his expertise to start-ups, high-growth businesses, turnarounds, and private equity-backed companies in the distribution, e-commerce, manufacturing, licensing, SaaS, and retail industries. John received his MBA from the University of Southern California (USC), and previously earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business Economics from UCLA.

Daniel Stromberg is senior finance and business strategy leader with over 30 years of experience, and a track record of implementing efficient accounting and planning processes and strategies in his partnerships with Fortune 100 brands, mid-size-public companies and privately held firms. Dan has a reputation for being a trusted strategic advisor to executive management and for working side-by-side with sales & marketing, R&D and supply chain teams to solve problems and improve business performance.

Among Dan’s career highlights is his successful launch of an enterprise-wide profitability improvement initiative at a large medical device company, transforming the entire end-to-end supply chain, and driving a ten-percentage point increase in gross profit margin. To ensure timely project execution and delivery of cost savings, Dan installed a rigorous performance tracking process allowing management to maintain sharp focus on strategic programs while continuing to address regular day-to-day issues and priorities. Dan earned his MBA at California State University, Fullerton and previously received his Bachelor of Science in Finance from California State University, Long Beach.

Former Vice President of The Irvine Company John Khamis brings over twenty-five years of experience to the Blueprint CFO team as a talented finance and operational leader. His strategic and innovative approach to creating financials and operational-based solutions has yielded proven and sustainable results for his clients. Coupled with his passion for financial performance and collaborative nature, his proactive leadership has been a staple to his success. At The Irvine Company, John led the operations, financial services, business systems, and customer engagement teams with the primary focus to automate, streamline and scale operations to support a rapidly growing customer base. He also served as Chief Accounting Officer and SVP of Finance for NWP Services. John began his career with Ernst & Young, where he serviced a diverse portfolio of clients, specializing in global and national technology and real estate companies. John earned his MBA from the University of California, Irvine’s Paul Merage School of Business, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Accountancy from the University of San Diego. Additionally, he is a licensed CPA.

These three CFO consultants, who began working with Blueprint in February 2022, are in good company, joining the company’s existing A-level CFO team: Piero Broccardo, Mitch Federman, Rob Shishino, and Blueprint CFO founder Jim Downes, who started the company in 2019. You can learn more about the Blueprint CFO team HERE.

About Blueprint CFO

Blueprint CFO is a future focused fractional CFO and accounting services firm based in Orange County, California. Partnering with entrepreneurial companies to guide and support them on their road to success, Blueprint CFO equips clients with the Profitability Roadmap™ they need to grow. Learn more at www.blueprintcfo.com.

About Blueprint CFO Founder Jim Downes

Jim Downes is the Founder of Blueprint CFO. A fractional CFO and forward-looking strategist, Jim’s future focused outlook on the role of accounting and finance professionals sets Blueprint CFO apart in the market, strengthening accounting departments across industries and offering entrepreneurial growth companies the data-driven Profitability Roadmap™ they need to achieve their growth goals.

A veteran outsourced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and financial advisory, Jim Downes has served business owners and management teams for over 20 years. He has worked with more than 200 companies, specializing in fractional CFO activities and as a CTP (Certified Turnaround Professional).

Jim began his career as a Certified Public Account at Plante Moran CPAs, the 14th largest CPA firm in the US. Beginning as a part-time CFO before becoming a full-time Vice President, Jim helped launch his first outsourced accounting client, Urban Science, an automotive technology/consulting firm in 1985. During his tenure, the company grew from less than $1 million to over $50 million in annual sales, winning the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2001.

Jim founded the Acumen Group, committed to providing part-time CFO services and financial advice to middle market and privately held businesses in 2001. In 2007, he joined BBK, an international turnaround consulting firm as Director. During the Great Recession, he positively transformed numerous businesses facing financial distress and severe cash shortages.

Jim relocated to California in 2009 to open BBK’s Los Angeles office. When KPMG acquired the company in 2014, he was named Director of Restructuring and Turnaround Services for the West Coast. At the same time, he also became a nationally certified turnaround professional (CTP). Recently, Jim completed the training to become a Professional Implementer of the EOS (Entrepreneur’s Operating System). Jim is certified in Revenue Science and the CRO Thinking methodology through his training with the Revenue Game LLC.

Jim’s unremitting passion for working with business owners seeking to build great companies led him to open Blueprint CFO in 2019. A forward-looking strategist, Jim and his team provide a competitive advantage over typical CFOs. Leveraging data, they go beyond the numbers to make their clients ever more profitable.

