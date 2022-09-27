Leading OEM GE Renewable Energy has selected ONYX Insight as the sole provider of condition monitoring solutions for its onshore wind fleet.

UK — GE Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of General Electric and leading wind turbine original equipment manufacturer (OEM), has selected independent data analytics and engineering experts, ONYX Insight, as the sole provider of condition monitoring solutions for its onshore wind turbines.

GE Renewable Energy plans to install ONYX Insight’s innovative drive train monitoring solutions, combining both hardware and software, across 7000+ turbines over the next several years. The deal enables GE Renewable Energy to utilise the most advanced condition monitoring solutions on the market while also combining data analytics solutions provided by both parties to ensure the most accurate insights for GE’s fleet and its customers.

Brian Case, Chief Digital Officer for Digital Services, part of GE Renewable Energy, said: “We were impressed with ONYX Insight’s innovative products and services, as well as their collaborative attitude and agility as an independent service provider. We believe their monitoring technology and collaboration will ensure the best running fleet with the highest availability to continue lowering the levelized cost of energy. We are excited to work with ONYX Insight to achieve these goals.”

Bruce Hall, CEO at ONYX Insight, added: “We are very proud to be selected by GE and to offer our services to support the continued advancement of the wind sector. The benefits of installing quality CMS solutions at the point of manufacture have been a consistent theme of our reports and research findings, as it is one of the best ways to fully maximise asset life and the full potential of wind energy. It’s brilliant to be putting this into practice with one of the industry’s major players.”

ONYX Insight is the leading global provider of predictive maintenance solutions to the wind industry. From award winning Advanced Sensing Technology, Advanced Analytic Solutions combined with its agile engineering approach, ONYX Insight is an independent and flexible business working to extend wind assets, counting 6 out of the top 10 global providers as its customers.

The company’s products and services deliver increased production and reduced operations and maintenance costs through smart and unbiased predictive analytics underpinned by real-world engineering expertise for the wind energy industry and beyond.

For more information about ONYX Insight, visit: www.onyxinsight.com