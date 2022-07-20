NSF/ANSI/CAN 61 certification ensures compliance and distinguishes market leaders.

Lansdale, PA – Greene Tweed, a leading global manufacturer of high-performance sealing solutions and engineered components, announces that its AR®1 & AR®HT Composite Materials are now NSF/ANSI/CAN 61 Certified. You can view Greene Tweed’s certification here.

This certification ensures that your product will meet regulatory requirements for the U.S. and Canada and often meets or exceeds requirements for other countries. Indeed, if you manufacture, sell or distribute products for water treatment or distribution in North America, your products typically must comply with NSF 61.

A global public health and environmental organization, the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) has set stringent requirements to control equipment and components that contact both potable water and products that support its production. These requirements, known as NSF-61, are accredited by the American National Standard Institute (ANSI), which oversees the consensus for developing U.S. standards for manufacturing procedures. The certification has also now been updated with Canadian requirements and is designated as a National Standard of Canada by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC).

The only national standard in America addressing the human health effects of system components for drinking water, NSF 61 is a performance-based standard evaluating the amount of contaminants that leach from products into drinking water. Significantly, any chemicals that leach from a material and toxicological evaluation of concentrations are analyzed to ensure levels are below what may cause potential adverse human health effects.

Market leaders strive to attain this certification as a mark of distinction that provides their customers with assurance that their product is safe for use in drinking water. Greene Tweed is proud that its AR®1 & AR®HT can empower organizations on their journey to treat and serve safe drinking water that protects people’s health.

